Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has started a new drilling campaign at the Mirage project located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The program, consisting of a minimum 5,000 meters, will focus on several untested exploration targets east and west of the Central Zone corridor. In a second phase, BRW will target potential expansions of MR-3, MR-6 and the stacked dyke system along their lateral extensions and at depth.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “I am particularly excited to see this new campaign begin at Mirage as many of the planned targets in this campaign are undrilled, unlike during the prior summer campaign. These new targets are located along the Central Zone corridor where we have consistently seen the largest pegmatites at Mirage, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes. Due to logistical constraints, we have been unable to drill them until now.

Importantly, we also will be drilling an entirely new mineralized dyke system located 4.5 kilometers to the northeast of the Central Zone. This is the first time BRW is drilling in this high potential area and it represents the largest step-out from the current area of focus since the start of drilling in 2023.”

Mirage Project Drill Program

The 2025 winter campaign is anticipated to drill a minimum of 5,000 meters over a period of three months. The campaign will have two priority objectives: test several undrilled targets across the Mirage project and continue step-out drilling for MR-3, MR-6 and the stacked dyke system (see Figure 1).

These high-priority undrilled targets were uncovered in the 2023 and 2024 prospecting campaigns or through subsequent geophysical surveys and consist of spodumene-bearing pegmatites outcropping at surface and low gravimetric anomalies with neighbouring geochemical lithium anomalies. Their proximity to shallow lakes makes them ideal candidates for ice drilling, and due to the warmer winter and poor ice formation in 2024, BRW was unable to previously access them.

In the Central Zone, drilling will initially test the MR-6 to the north where it remains open and continue to follow the MR-3 dyke down-dip to the south. Interestingly, previous drilling at MR-3 indicated potential for thickening of the dyke (see news release dated January 9 2025). BRW will also look to drill the stacked dyke system to the east where it remains open with several significant intercepts.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@brwexplo.ca)

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

