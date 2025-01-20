RNA Transcriptome Profiling Tests Market Expands at 14.5% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 37 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global RNA transcriptome profiling test market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 9,652.2 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The investments in biotechnology and genomics have been increasing, thus significantly driving the RNA transcriptome profiling test market for detection and understanding chronic diseases. In a situation where chronic illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders present growing healthcare challenges, there is an increased need for advanced diagnostic methods offering deep insights into disease mechanisms. RNA transcriptome profiling tests meet this demand through comprehensive analysis of RNA expressions to show the molecular alterations associated with chronic conditions.

Governments and private entities around the world are increasing their investments in biotechnology to facilitate precision medicine and research in genomics. For example, there is the U.S. National Institutes of Health's investment in transcriptomics, which works toward improving diagnosis and therapy in cancer and other rare chronic diseases. Similarly, countries like India and China are investing in heavy biotechnology infrastructure to advance genomic studies, which include transcriptomics applications for chronic disease management.

Besides, the introduction of high-throughput sequencing technologies has improved access to RNA transcriptome profiling and increased its adoption into clinical and research settings. This growing focus on genomic insights is enhancing chronic disease diagnosis and allowing the development of targeted therapies, thus transforming patient care around the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global RNA transcriptome profiling test market is projected to grow at 14.5% CAGR and reach US$ 37,383.8 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 27,731.5 million growing at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2024 to 2034

growing at a CAGR of between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 38.0% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, 10x Genomics, Twist Bioscience, Bruker Spatial Biology, and Cepheid among others.

High throughput method type is holding highest share of 75.3% in 2024 and is expected to reach at the value of US$ 2,785.5 million in 2034.

in 2024 and is expected to reach at the value of in 2034. North America and Western Europe are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 15,661.0 million collectively.

“RNA transcriptome profiling tests are widely used in cancer research due to its ability to identify tumor-specific RNA signatures, enabling precise biomarker discovery and the development of personalized treatment strategies” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the RNA Transcriptome Profiling Test Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN N.V.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; Merck KGaA; Promega Corporation; 10x Genomics; Twist Bioscience; Bruker Spatial Biology; Cepheid

Tumor-specific RNA signature identifications have made RNA transcriptome profiling tests important in cancer research. These tests offer comprehensive gene expression profiling analyses that can help distinguish normal from malignant tissues. Such would be important in the accurate identification of biomarkers that are usually necessary in the early diagnosis and monitoring of disease conditions for which predictions about the response of the patients to specific therapies is done.

These insights into RNA profiling also drive personalized treatment strategies-one of the cornerstones of precision medicine. Analysis of tumor-specific RNA expression patterns allows researchers to identify molecular targets for therapies tailored for individual patients. This is notably important in heterogeneous cancers, where genetic variations demand highly personalized interventions.

RNA Transcriptome Profiling Test Industry News:

Illumina, Inc. will debut its MiSeq i100 Series of sequencing devices in October 2024, offering exceptional benchtop speed and simplicity to push the boundaries of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in labs.

In September 2024, the company introduced 100 new assays for its QIAcuity digital PCR (dPCR) platform, which would be used in cancer research, inherited genetic disorders, infectious disease surveillance, and food and environmental monitoring.

In May 2023, Pfizer and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. signed a collaborative agreement to improve local access to NGS-based testing for patients with lung and breast cancer in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Agilent Technologies Inc. and Theragen Bio of South Korea formed a partnership in April 2023 to leverage both companies' complementary strengths in cancer genomic profiling design, engineering knowledge, and software experience to drive localised analysis capabilities, thereby speeding up treatment decisions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global RNA transcriptome profiling test market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the component type (consumables- reagents, kits, and dyes; instruments- RT PCR, microarray, sanger sequencing platform, and RNA sequencing platform; software; and services), method type (conventional methods & high throughput methods), application (cancer research, complex disease biomarker identification, agrigenomics, RNA-based drug response biomarker discovery, and others), and end user (hospital based laboratories, diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

