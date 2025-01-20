Cryptocurrency Market Research 2025-2029

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cryptocurrency market is forecasted to grow by USD 39.74 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
This study identifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency by retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency market growth during the next few years. Also, rising inclination toward digital currency and growth of blockchain technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the cryptocurrency market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investment in digital assets, increased availability of crypto wallets, and increase in fintech spending.
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryptocurrency market vendors. Also, the cryptocurrency market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
- AlphaPoint Corp.
- Binance Holdings Ltd.
- Bit2Me
- Bitfury Group Ltd.
- Cardano
- CEX.IO Corp.
- Coinbase Global Inc.
- DOGECOIN
- FMR LLC
- Gemini Trust Co. LLC
- KuCoin
- Ledger SAS
- Marathon Digital Holdings
- Pantera Capital
- PT Pintu Kemana Saja
- Riot Platforms Inc.
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- Shiba Inu
- Valora Inc.
- WazirX
- Xapo Bank Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2024
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market 2019 - 2023
5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.3 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Cryptocurrency Market
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
7.4 Threat of new entrants
7.5 Threat of substitutes
7.6 Threat of rivalry
7.7 Market condition
8 Market Segmentation by Type
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Type
8.3 Bitcoin - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.4 Ethereum - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.6 Market opportunity by Type
9 Market Segmentation by Component
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Component
9.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.5 Market opportunity by Component
10 Customer Landscape
10.1 Customer landscape overview
11 Geographic Landscape
11.1 Geographic segmentation
11.2 Geographic comparison
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
12.1 Market drivers
12.2 Market challenges
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
12.4 Market opportunities/restraints
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.3 Landscape disruption
13.4 Industry risks
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
14.2 Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyb4q6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.