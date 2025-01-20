UK Insurance Market H2 2024 Update: Direct Channel Accounted for 7.9% of Commercial Insurance in 2023, which is Forecast to Increase Steadily to 8.7% in 2028

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Insurance Market Essentials: H2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives a brief overview of both personal and commercial lines in the UK general insurance market. In the personal lines space, this includes private motor, household, travel, and pet. In the commercial lines space, this includes commercial motor, commercial property, and employers' liability. The report explores some of the underlying drivers of gross written premium in these markets, as well as areas for future growth. It goes on to discuss product distribution within both segments of the market.



The total UK general insurance market was forecast to increase by 6.8% in 2024, reaching a value of GBP78.55 billion. Looking ahead, both the personal and commercial insurance markets are set to record growth up to 2028-albeit at a more moderate pace compared to previous years.



Report Scope

The analyst forecasts the total general insurance market to record a CAGR of 5.1% over 2023-28.

The total personal insurance market rose by 15.1% in 2023, and is expected to increase by 5.1% in 2024e, reaching a value of GBP41.31 billion.

The direct channel accounted for 7.9% of commercial insurance in 2023, which is expected to increase steadily to 8.7% in 2028.

Reasons to Buy

Understand how certain core markets in the UK general insurance market performed in 2023 and are expected to perform across 2024-28.

Ascertain how underlying factors and drivers will shape various lines going forward.

Explore the current and future market shares in the distribution of both commercial and personal lines from 2023 to 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Total General Insurance

Personal Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Distribution

