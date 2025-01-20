CoinW and LALIGA Forge a Landmark Partnership to Redefine the Legacy of Crypto-Sports Excellence

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a global cryptocurrency exchange renowned for its commitment to security and innovation, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary partnership with LALIGA, Spain's professional football league and a global symbol of the sport. This landmark collaboration marks CoinW's official debut into the international sports sector as the Official Regional Crypto Exchange of LALIGA, forging an exciting alliance that connects the passion of football with the transformative promise of blockchain technology.





A Legacy of Football Excellence

LALIGA, officially known as LALIGA EA Sports, is a titan in the world of football. Established in 1929, it has been home to some of the greatest legends the sport has ever seen, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. With clubs that have consistently dominated European competitions, LALIGA teams have won the most UEFA Champions League and Europa League titles.

Today, LALIGA continues to dazzle fans worldwide with its elite roster of talent, including current stars like Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappé. The league's global appeal and storied history make it the perfect partner for CoinW, as the two powerhouses join forces to revolutionize fan engagement and introduce innovative Web3 experiences.

Innovation Meets Passion

This partnership represents a bold step forward in bridging the worlds of sports and cryptocurrency. “At CoinW, we are dedicated to creating a future where blockchain and sports unite, offering fans around the globe immersive and rewarding experiences,” said Nassar Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinW. “LALIGA embodies excellence, innovation, and perseverance—values that align perfectly with our mission to democratize cryptocurrency and empower communities worldwide. This collaboration is not just a milestone for CoinW; it's a celebration of the limitless possibilities of crypto and football.”



LALIGA has always been at the forefront of technological advancements, pioneering the use of AI, VR, and machine learning to enhance game strategies and performance analysis. Now, the league is embracing cryptocurrency and blockchain as the next frontier of innovation.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of LALIGA's approach,” said Sergi Torrents, Managing Director of LALIGA in Greater China. “This partnership with CoinW underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve while connecting with our fans in meaningful and modern ways. Blockchain and crypto are reshaping industries, and we're excited to explore their potential with a forward-thinking partner like CoinW.”

Fans of football and crypto can look forward to:

Interactive fan engagement programs

Exclusive rewards and giveaway

Educational campaigns on blockchain

Immersive football-themed events throughout the year

This full year of activities will celebrate the partnership between LALIGA and CoinW, offering fans innovative ways to connect with the sport they love while exploring the world of cryptocurrency.

A Game-Changing Partnership

This alliance between CoinW and LALIGA promises to redefine fan experiences while driving the adoption of blockchain technology in the sports industry. Together, they aim to inspire a global audience to embrace the future of finance and technology, all while celebrating the timeless spirit of football.

Stay tuned for exclusive updates and events as CoinW and LALIGA embark on this exciting journey together.

About CoinW & LALIGA

Incepted in 2017 by a team of seasoned experts in cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, and finance, CoinW is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 13 million users across 14 countries. Supported by 18 localized service centers and a dedicated team of more than 1,000 professionals, we provide secure, transparent, and user-centric trading solutions. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and deep market liquidity, CoinW is committed to driving innovation, upholding the highest standards of security and compliance, and empowering individuals and institutions to excel in the evolving digital asset landscape.

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association, made up of 20 football clubs/SADs in LALIGA EA SPORTS and 22 in LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for the organization of professional and national football competitions. It has over 240 million followers on social networks globally, across 16 platforms and in 20 different languages; and has the most extensive international network of any sports property, through which it is present in 41 countries and 11 offices, with headquarters in Madrid (Spain). The association is socially active through its Foundation and is the first professional football league in the world with a competition for players with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA GENUINE.

