Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC



At the close of business on Friday 17 January 2025:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1342.1p



- including income, 1340.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1360.7p

- including income, 1358.8p

