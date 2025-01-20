Nalmont Capital welcomes Alexandre Hocquard as Managing Partner and Lead Portfolio Manager

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nalmont Capital Inc. (“Nalmont”), a Montreal-based asset manager, has announced the appointment of Alexandre Hocquard as Managing Partner and Lead Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Hocquard will play a pivotal role in managing existing investment strategies while positioning Nalmont as an innovative player in the North American asset management industry. With twenty years of experience in researching, developing and implementing sophisticated proprietary investment strategies, Mr. Hocquard has held senior portfolio management positions at several prominent investment firms. Most recently, he served as Head of Systematic Strategies at one of Canada’s largest independent asset managers. Mr. Hocquard holds a Ph.D. in Quantitative Finance and has been published extensively in academic and practitioner journals.

"I am thrilled that Alex has agreed to join the leadership team at Nalmont. Having worked alongside Alex for the better part of two decades, I am confident in the tremendous value he will bring to the firm, both as a Portfolio Manager and as a business partner. He possesses a unique skill set that will drive research and innovation at the firm, and he has a proven track record of strong leadership,” said Nicolas Papageorgiou, President and Managing Partner at Nalmont.

“I am beyond excited to join Nalmont and to be part of such an innovative initiative in the asset management space. I look forward to leading and collaborating with a dedicated team of investment professionals to deploy best-in-class solutions for Nalmont clients. I am also eager to work with my long-term partner, Nicolas Papageorgiou, to establish Nalmont as a unique and visionary player in the industry,” said Alexandre Hocquard.

About Nalmont Capital Inc.

Nalmont Capital Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Canada, dedicated to delivering systematic investment strategies and advanced portfolio solutions. The firm leverages extensive expertise in quantitative portfolio management, liquid alternative strategies, financial derivatives, and structured products to provide sophisticated, flexible, and capital-efficient investment options for a broad range of institutional investors and financial intermediaries.

www.nalmontcapital.com

For information:

Nicolas Papageorgiou

info@nalmontcapital.com