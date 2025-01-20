Gentex to Bring Premier Custom Car Builder Ringbrothers to Grand Rapids for the Michigan International Auto Show

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ) is once again the presenting sponsor of Michigan International Auto Show, and to celebrate, the company is partnering with Ringbrothers, a world-renowned custom car builder, to bring their recently unveiled 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda, INFECTED,” to the show.

Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection and medical industries. The company is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently expanded into Grand Rapids with a satellite manufacturing facility in the Madison Square neighborhood and a tech-hub engineering center downtown.

“It’s a special treat and incredible honor to have the Ringbrothers join us for this show,” said Craig Piersma, Gentex vice president of marketing and corporate communications. “Ringbrothers has become the nation’s preeminent custom car builder, so this is a unique opportunity to see how they take an iconic muscle car and turn it into a one-of-a-kind creation—a unique blend of color, performance and design. It undoubtedly will be the highlight of the show!”

Ringbrothers’ INFECTED debuted in November at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. A celebration of the playful spirit and vibrant colors of Mopar’s heyday, INFECTED features extensive fabrication and carbon-fiber components combined with a modern dynamic suspension and an 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye engine. Every facet of the car has been designed and built in-house by Ringbrothers, with 5,600 hours invested in the build.

In addition to INFECTED, Gentex’s booth at the show will also highlight some of its digital vision, connectivity, sensing, and dimmable glass technologies. Gentex HR representatives will also be on hand should anyone be interested in exploring employment opportunities. Gentex is known for its world-class facilities, excellent benefits, tremendous work perks, generous bonus structure, and a unique corporate culture that values innovation.

“GR is important to us as we continue to expand and grow outside the lakeshore, which is why we appreciate sponsoring the auto show and its opening night Cars for Kids Gala that supports the great work of Mary Free Bed Kids,” said Gentex Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “We regularly demonstrate our technology to customers at shows around the world, but it’s uniquely gratifying to share our story with the communities in which we live and work.”

This year’s Michigan International Auto Show runs January 30 through February 2, 2025, at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. The show is hosted annually by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association and produced by ShowSpan, Inc. It showcases hundreds of production vehicles from more than two dozen global manufacturers, including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids, sports cars, and more. Vintage cars will also be well represented thanks to a display of collection favorites from the Gilmore Car Museum.

Based in Spring Green, Wisconsin, Ringbrothers has established itself in the automotive aftermarket as a premium parts builder and world-class car designer. Among its many accolades are several Chevrolet Best in Show awards, Goodguys Street Machine of the Year awards, Mothers' Shine awards and SEMA Battle of the Builders wins in 2019 and 2022. Ringbrothers proudly designs, fabricates, packages and ships its products from its headquarters in the United States, focusing on quality materials, craftsmanship and customer service. Revolutionizing the way resto-mods are done, Ringbrothers continues to set the standard with its innovative products and builds. Learn more about Ringbrothers products and builds at Ringbrothers.com.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

SHOW INFORMATION CONTACTS:

Dianna Stampfler, Show Publicist (269-330-4228 / dianna@promotemichigan.com)

Dawn Baker, Show Manager (616 447-2860 x1011 / dawnb@showspan.com)

GENTEX MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Piersma, Vice President of Marketing (616-772-1800 / craig.piersma@gentex.com)

GENTEX INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Josh O’Berski, Director of Investor Relations (616-931-3505 / josh.oberski@gentex.com)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3acc1e91-12ea-4878-b499-8755b9d1ebb9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9c55086-bfca-4f2f-b310-e483027fa193

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a1ee76f-4373-42ff-957c-7f766f5f9fc2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fe3db10-a007-4e30-be63-7309b324b346