CoinW and LALIGA Official Partnership Press Conference Held in Taiwan – Ambassador Fernando Morientes Attended

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a global pioneer in cryptocurrency trading, recently announced its strategic partnership with LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish professional football league. As the regional partner of LALIGA for Taiwan and Hong Kong, CoinW and LALIGA will jointly host a press conference on January 17 at the W Hotel in Taipei to commemorate this historic collaboration. Special guest and former Spanish national team player Fernando Morientes will attend as LALIGA's ambassador.





A Historic Moment in Taipei

Under the theme "One League, One Legend", CoinW and LALIGA aim to bring the excitement and brilliance of LALIGA to a broader global audience while showcasing the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology. To celebrate this milestone, the press conference on January 17 at the W Hotel Taipei gathered prominent guests, including Michael Sun, LALIGA’s Executive Chairman for Greater China; Nassar Al Achkar, CoinW's Chief Strategy Officer; Monika Mlodzianowska, Head of Strategic Partnerships; and special guest Fernando Morientes, LALIGA's official ambassador.

When asked why CoinW chose to partner with LALIGA, Nassar Al Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinW, remarked:

" We chose to partner with LALIGA because it represents excellence, passion, and a global legacy that resonates with millions of fans. For CoinW, this collaboration is more than just a sponsorship; it’s our official debut into the international sports world, combining football’s timeless appeal with the transformative potential of blockchain. It’s a milestone that underscores our commitment to making cryptocurrency accessible and meaningful on a global scale. "





Sergi Torrents, Executive Director of LALIGA Greater China, added:

"Innovation has always been at the heart of LALIGA’s growth. Our partnership with CoinW underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and connecting with fans through diverse channels. Blockchain and cryptocurrency are reshaping industries, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with a forward-thinking partner like CoinW to explore its full potential."

Merging Sports and Technology

Since its founding in 1929, LALIGA has become one of the top five football leagues in the world, producing countless legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Today, LALIGA continues to lead the football world with its star-studded roster, featuring top players like Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappé. Fans and crypto enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup of events and initiatives, including: Interactive fan engagement programs, exclusive rewards and airdrops, blockchain education campaigns, year-round immersive football-themed activities.

This strategic partnership not only highlights the fusion of sports and blockchain innovation but also underscores CoinW's commitment to enriching fan experiences and advancing the future of cryptocurrency adoption globally.

About CoinW and LALIGA

Founded in 2017, CoinW is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, created by a team of experts in cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, and finance. With operations in 14 countries and over 13 million users, CoinW provides secure, transparent, and user-centric trading solutions. The platform boasts 18 localized service centers and a global team of more than 1,000 professionals, offering top-tier services supported by cutting-edge technology and market liquidity. CoinW is dedicated to driving industry innovation and adheres to the highest standards of security and compliance to support individuals and institutions in the crypto ecosystem.

LALIGA, officially known as the Spanish Professional Football League, is a global, innovative sports organization committed to social responsibility and a leader in the entertainment industry. The organization oversees Spain’s professional football leagues, LALIGA Santander and LALIGA SmartBank, comprising 20 LALIGA Santander and 22 LALIGA SmartBank clubs. LALIGA boasts over 240 million followers across 16 platforms in 20 languages and has representatives in 41 countries and regions worldwide. The league established an office in China in 2014 and continues to engage in social initiatives through LALIGA Genuine, the world’s only professional football league for players with intellectual disabilities.

The partnership between CoinW and LALIGA marks the beginning of an exciting new era where sports and blockchain converge to create unparalleled experiences for fans. Stay tuned for exclusive updates and events as CoinW and LALIGA embark on this remarkable journey together.

