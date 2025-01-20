Dave Marshall to Retire as Chief Financial Officer of Premier Truck Rental; Welcomes Taylor Mann as Successor

Fort Wayne, IN, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR) announces the upcoming retirement of Dave Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, who will be stepping down after 4 and a half years of impactful service.

During his tenure, Marshall has played a vital role in guiding PTR’s financial strategy, ensuring the company’s solid financial foundation and sustainable growth. His leadership in financial management and dedication to Premier Truck Rental’s goals have been instrumental in aligning business initiatives with fiscal responsibility, making him a driving force behind PTR’s continued success.

Marshall joined PTR with an impressive background in finance, and his expertise has strengthened PTR’s financial operations, enabled strategic planning, and contributed to PTR’s organizational resilience. Over his time at Premier Truck Rental, he has fostered a culture of financial excellence and accountability, leaving behind a legacy that the PTR team will build upon for years to come.

Premier Truck Rental is pleased to share that Taylor Mann will step into the role of Chief Financial Officer, continuing to build upon Marshall’s legacy with expertise that will drive PTR’s future growth.

Taylor Mann brings nearly 20 years of finance experience to the team, working in various industries like ocean freight logistics, manufacturing, heavy-equipment rental, and route-based services. Mann is excited to build upon the company's decade of success, driving growth and innovation for the future.

“Dave’s impact on PTR has been significant. He leaves behind a strong foundation, and we are incredibly grateful for his leadership and dedication over the past several years,” said Adriene Horn, President at PTR. “We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and look forward to Taylor joining the team to lead our financial future.”

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named fourth in NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for two consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

