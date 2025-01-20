Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 20 January 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 13 JANUARY 2025 TO 17 JANUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 13/01/2025 49 € 15,4000 € 754,60 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 15/01/2025 132 € 15,3000 € 2 019,60 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 16/01/2025 200 € 15,5000 € 3 100,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 17/01/2025 468 € 15,2359 € 7 130,40 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

