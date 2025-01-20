Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 20 January 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13 JANUARY 2025 TO 17 JANUARY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|13/01/2025
|49
|€ 15,4000
|€ 754,60
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|15/01/2025
|132
|€ 15,3000
|€ 2 019,60
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|16/01/2025
|200
|€ 15,5000
|€ 3 100,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|17/01/2025
|468
|€ 15,2359
|€ 7 130,40
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment