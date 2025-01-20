Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

 | Source: Velcan SA Velcan SA

Luxembourg, 20 January 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13 JANUARY 2025 TO 17 JANUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
13/01/202549€ 15,4000€ 754,60Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
15/01/2025132€ 15,3000€ 2 019,60Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
16/01/2025200€ 15,5000€ 3 100,00Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
17/01/2025468€ 15,2359€ 7 130,40Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu

