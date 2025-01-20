Company Announcement

20 January 2025

Announcement No. 4

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.





Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

Attachments