RAMSAY SANTE :repricing launch 20 01 2025

Paris, 20 January 2025

Ramsay Santé launches the repricing of its €1,025m TLB4 due 2031

On 13 August 2024, Ramsay Santé closed an Amend & Extend of its €1,650m Senior Debt facilities, including a €1,025m 7-year TLB4 priced at E+400bps.

On the back of currently favorable market conditions, Ramsay Santé is now looking to reprice its €1,025m TLB4. This transaction is arranged by BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB as Physical Bookrunners.

The completion of the transaction is subject to market conditions.





About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 9,300 practitioners to treat more than 12 million patients per year in its 465 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.

Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care.

Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provides best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

