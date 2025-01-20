Prompt Security Launches Enhanced Security Solution for GitHub Copilot as AI Code Assistants Usage Surges

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prompt Security , a leader in generative AI (GenAI) security, today announced a major upgrade to its comprehensive security and governance platform for GitHub Copilot and other AI code assistants. The enhanced solution incorporates significant upgrades in data leak prevention, prevent vulnerable code and provide visibility over AI-assisted coding interactions, including free versions of the AI code assistants. The release comes at a crucial time as organizations worldwide grapple with the security implications of AI-powered development tools.

‍GitHub's recent announcement of a free version of GitHub Copilot represents a transformative milestone in the democratization of AI code assistants. This strategic move, which provides universal access to advanced coding capabilities through 2,000 monthly code completions and 50 chat messages for any GitHub account holder, simultaneously presents organizations with unprecedented security considerations that require careful attention.

With developers gaining unrestricted access to sophisticated AI code assistants outside of established organizational controls, companies face heightened exposure to potential security risks through unmonitored interactions with external large language models (LLMs). This unrestricted access creates new vectors for potential data leakage and security breaches that organizations must actively address.

Prompt Security’s security and governance solution for AI code assistants instantly redacts and sanitizes code to prevent the exfiltration of secrets, PII and IP, while providing full visibility and monitoring capabilities. As part of the solution enhancements, Prompt Security also now scans for vulnerable output in the AI code assistants’ responses, ensuring developers don’t include risky or vulnerable code suggestions.

“As AI code assistants become integral to modern development workflows, organizations must prioritize security without compromising productivity,” said Itamar Golan, CEO and co-founder of Prompt Security, Core Member of OWASP Top 10 for LLMs . “Our comprehensive solution addresses critical security challenges while maintaining the efficiency benefits that make these tools so valuable.”

The upgraded solution, which will be released gradually throughout Q1, introduces several key new features:

For GitHub Copilot’s newly released free version: inventory of all the AI tools in use, including the developers that are using the enterprise vs. the free version

Enhanced capabilities for real-time code sanitization and redaction to prevent sensitive data exposure, with even lower latency (as low as milliseconds)

Analyzing responses from GitHub Copilot, blocking generated code that identifies as potentially hazardous or containing vulnerabilities

Added support for GitHub Copilot Free License, Amazon Q, Tabnine, Blackbox, GitLab Duo, Supermaven and Sourcegraph Cody

The solution is designed to help organizations maintain compliance and security while leveraging the benefits of AI code assistants, which have been shown to increase developer productivity by up to 55%. The solution operates with millisecond-level response times and seamlessly integrates with any IDE thanks to a lightweight agent.

For more information about Prompt Security's enhanced GitHub Copilot security solution, visit https://www.prompt.security/solutions/developers . A video demonstration can be found here .

About Prompt Security

Founded in August 2023, Prompt Security delivers a complete solution for all Generative AI security in the enterprise. Its platform supports millions of prompts and thousands of users every month. The founding team combines deep expertise in both cybersecurity and AI, with years of experience building and securing machine learning systems at organizations like Check Point, Orca Security and Israel’s elite intelligence unit 8200. Prompt Security’s CEO Itamar Golan was on OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications core team and Prompt Security’s CTO & co-founder Lior Drihem contributed to the project. The Prompt Security team of researchers has created proprietary LLMs and developed novel patent-pending techniques for detecting generative AI threats and addressing the associated risks.

