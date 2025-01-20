Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06208 for each Preferred share ($0.745 annualized). Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.15 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $20.80 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (LFE)



Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)



Record Date:



Payable Date: $0.10000



$0.06208



January 31, 2025



February 10, 2025