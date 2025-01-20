Gate Ventures Pledges $20M to Support the BNB Incubation Alliance

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Ventures, the VC arm of Gate.io, proudly announces a strategic pledge of $20 million to the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA), an innovative global initiative by BNB Chain and Binance Labs. This significant investment underscores Gate Ventures’ dedication to fostering the growth of early-stage blockchain projects and driving the adoption of Web3 technologies worldwide.

The BNB Incubation Alliance is a transformative incubator program that connects venture capitalists, incubators, and developer communities to support emerging blockchain projects. By providing financial resources, mentorship, and technical guidance, BIA aligns with BNB Chain’s vision of accelerating blockchain innovation and onboarding the next billion Web3 users.

Accelerating Web3 Development Together

Gate Ventures’ pledge to the BIA program reflects its strategic focus on nurturing promising blockchain projects and aligning with ecosystems that share a commitment to real-world impact and mainstream adoption. The collaboration will enable participating startups to access robust resources, including the prestigious Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program, which offers:

Direct entry to the BNB Chain Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program: A premier accelerator for exceptional projects.

Co-investment opportunities with Gate Ventures and, Binance Labs and other VCs.

BNB Chain grants to fund transformative ideas.

Launch-as-a-Service (LaaS): Comprehensive support for launching dApps.

Up to $300,000 in free strategic services.

Complete ecosystem support, including infrastructure, security, treasury, business growth, and marketing.

Catalyzing the Future of Web3 with Gate Ventures

"Gate Ventures is confident in the potential of the BNB Chain ecosystem, with its scalable infrastructure in DeFi, AI, DePIN, and DeSoc and our partnership with BNB Chain to empower early-stage blockchain projects through resources, mentorship, and strategic opportunities to drive innovation and mass adoption," said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures.

"This commitment to the alliance solidifies our joint efforts with VCs and projects to meet at BIA and empower Web3 builders in AI, DeFi and other innovative use cases on BNB Chain," said Ben Safaric, GTM and Ecosystem Growth at BNBChain.

This initiative aligns with Gate Ventures’ ongoing mission to empower startups and developers while building a more inclusive, innovative Web3 ecosystem. With this investment, Gate Ventures further cements its leadership role in accelerating blockchain development and fostering meaningful collaboration across the industry.

About Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures , the venture capital arm of Gate.io, is focused on investments in decentralized infrastructure, middleware, and applications that will reshape the world in the Web 3.0 age. Working with industry leaders across the globe, Gate Ventures helps promising teams and startups that possess the ideas and capabilities needed to redefine social and financial interactions.

Website: https://ventures.gate.io/

Twitter: https://x.com/gate_ventures

Medium: https://medium.com/@gate_ventures

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

Disclaimer：

The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any products or services. Please note that Gate Ventures may restrict or prohibit the use of all or a portion of its services from restricted jurisdictions. For more information, you should read its applicable user agreement.

