Final Days to Register for the Extracellular Vesicles Asia Conference 2025: Latest Research and Trends in Exosomes and EVs - Sha Tin, Hong Kong - February 7-8, 2025

The Extracellular Vesicles Asia 2025 Conference brings together the latest research and commercial trends in Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles (EVs).

Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Exosomes/EVs, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to therapeutics development. There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from Europe, US, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from across Asia/Pacific.

The Exhibits are Co-Located with the Conference Meeting Space for Excellent Networking.

Agenda:

Current Areas of Research in the Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Field

Areas of Focus in LNP Technology Development

Exosome/EV Diagnostics Development

Exosome/EV Therapeutics Development

Instrumentation and Reagents for Exosome/EV Research/LNP Research

Speakers

Andreas Moller, Professor, Director, JC STEM Lab of Personalized Cancer Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong -- Conference Co-Chairperson

Ki Soo Park, Associate Professor, Konkuk University

Mei He, Associate Professor, University of Florida - Conference Co-Chairperson

Jisook Moon, Associate Professor, CHA University

Lei Zheng, Professor, Director of Department of Clinical Laboratory Medicine, Vice-president of Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University

Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc.

Judy Yam, Professor, The University of Hong Kong

Lulu Zhang, Application Scientist, Exodus Bio

