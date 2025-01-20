Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 20 January 2025 – On 11 November 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.

Under the programme initiated 11 November 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3,136,206,122.30 in the period from 11 November 2024 to 3 February 2025.

Since the announcement 13 January 2025, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,990,267 2,172,308,952 13 January 2025 98,000 618.00 60,563,841 14 January 2025 140,000 605.84 84,817,192 15 January 2025 70,000 597.96 41,856,988 16 January 2025 90,000 599.99 53,998,668 17 January 2025 100,000 589.09 58,908,517 Accumulated under the programme 3,488,267 2,472,454,157

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 24,835,924 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 17 January 2025, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total 23,691,366 B shares at an average share price of DKK 816.17 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 19,336,248,035.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.



