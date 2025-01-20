Drug Delivery Devices Market Size to Worth USD 482.69 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug delivery refers to the methods, formulations, storage systems, manufacturing techniques, and technologies transporting a pharmaceutical compound to its intended therapeutic site. By formulating a drug with various excipients, drug carriers, and medical devices, drug delivery aims to modify its pharmacokinetics and specificity. Drug delivery devices are specialized instruments for administering a drug or therapeutic agent through a particular route of administration. These instruments are used in conjunction with one or more medical treatments.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives the Global Market

Since the turn of the century, chronic diseases have been a global concern. The target population for these chronic diseases necessitates more advanced drug administration options to mitigate the adverse effects of conventional drug delivery methods. Drug delivery devices are intended to reduce side effects by optimizing drug presence at the target site, thereby reducing dosage and associated side effects.

The prevalence of chronic diseases, like cancers and cardiovascular diseases, has surged dramatically in recent years. As per statistics from the World Health Organization for 2019, chronic diseases kill more than 41 million people annually worldwide. Increasing cancer incidence increases the demand for drug delivery systems. This will likely contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The technological developments in drug delivery devices are making them more patient-friendly, accessible, and accurate. The market participants invest in R&D, innovative technologies, and advanced drug delivery devices. For instance, in May of 2021, Phillips Medisize launched its Aria Smart Autoinjector platform and achieved differentiation, innovation, and sustainability in the digital drug delivery device market. The device incorporates cutting-edge technologies. It is a modular drug delivery platform that supports different drug formulations and viscosities and has built-in Bluetooth for connecting to smartphones, tablets, and mobile applications.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global drug delivery devices market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period. The market for drug delivery devices in North America is projected to expand significantly throughout the study period due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer and HIV, among others, and the increasing number of product launches and initiatives by key market players. According to the American Cancer Society's report for 2022, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2022, and cancer cases are projected to increase in the country, which is anticipated to increase the demand for drug delivery devices for various therapeutics due to the high mortality rate associated with cancer in the region.

Introducing new products to the market will also contribute to its growth. For instance, in February 2022, the U.S. FDA approved generic Apokyn (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) drug cartridges for treating hypomobility and other advanced Parkinson's disease symptoms. Similarly, in January 2021, Novartis AG invested in Credence MedSystems to assist in developing and scaling its drug delivery systems. This initiative facilitates Novartis AG's use of the Credence technology in injectable medications.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.28% over the forecast period. The drug delivery devices market in Germany is predicted to expand due to factors like the surging prevalence of chronic diseases, product launches, and the expansion of strategic initiatives by key market players. According to the Global Cancer Forecast 2020, there will be 628,519 new cancer cases in the United States in 2020 and 749,559 in 2040. This anticipated increase in cancer cases will drive the market for drug-delivery devices used for chemotherapy.

In addition, strategic government initiatives, such as collaborating with market participants to meet the growing demand for drug delivery devices during COVID-19, have boosted the market and are anticipated to continue to do so throughout the study period. For instance, in July 2020, the UK government awarded Becton, Dickinson, and Company a contract for 65 million needles and syringes to support the UK vaccination effort for COVID-19, positively affecting the market.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 280.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 296.60 billion in 2025 to USD 482.69 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the route of administration, the global drug delivery devices market is bifurcated into injectable, topical, ocular, and others. The injectable segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global drug delivery devices market is divided into cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, infectious diseases, and other applications. The diabetes segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.03% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global drug delivery devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users. The ambulatory surgical centers segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global drug delivery devices market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Johnson & Johnson (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), 3M (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US) Sanofi (France), Amgen, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Genmab A/S (Denmark), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca plc. (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (UK), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Nimbus Therapeutics (US), Kite Pharma (US), IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments

June 2023: Stevanato Group, S.p.A., a global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, introduced Vertiva, its On-Body Delivery System (OBDS), designed to switch between basal and bolus injections and to be compatible with a wide range of subcutaneous therapies.

April 2023: Lohmann Therapie-Systeme (LTS) acquired Sorrel's wearable injection device division. The transaction will add a drug delivery platform for large molecules to LTS's expanding portfolio of drug delivery systems.

Segmentation