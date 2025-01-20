India Coal Mining Industry to 2030: Consistent Output from Major Mines Such as the Lakhanpur OCP, Kaniha OC, Talaipalli, Gevra OC and Kusmunda OC Mines will be a Key for Growth

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Coal Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the India's Coal mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production, reserves by country, and world coal prices.

Over the forecast period (2024-2030), India's coal production is expected to post a CAGR of 6.1% to reach over 1.6Bt by 2030. The increase in output can be attributed to the government's strategy of auctioning coal blocks to private companies for mining purposes.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's coal industry such as demand from end use sectors including power generation, steel and cement industries. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.



India achieved 1 billion tonnes (Bt) of coal and lignite production in the 2023. This historic milestone underscores the nation's commitment to bolstering its energy security and supporting the growing demands of its industries. Looking ahead, the country's coal production is expected to remain robust in 2024 with 7.7% growth to 1,120.1Mt. This growth will be supported by the government's push to reduce dependency on imports.

Consistent output from major mines such as the Lakhanpur OCP, Kaniha OC, Talaipalli, Gevra OC and Kusmunda OC mines will be a key contributing factor towards this growth. In India, most of the individual coal mines have an annual coal production of up to 10Mt. Some mines fall within the range of 10-30Mt, while only a limited number of mines produces more than 30Mt of coal annually.



Scope

The report contains an overview of the India's coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the India's coal mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of India's coal mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on India's coal production

To identify key players in India's coal mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects in India

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Coal reserves and resources

Coal production

Competitive landscape

Coal prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and imports

Mining taxes and royalties

Appendix

