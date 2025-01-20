Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Industry Outlook 2024-2028 - Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) capacity is poised to grow considerably by 2028 with Asia exclusively leading this growth adding a capacity of 5.62 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The rapid expansion of plastics uses and the significant manufacturing base in countries such as China and India present a host of opportunities for market growth.
Scope
- Global VCM capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028
- VCM planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region and country
- Key details of the VCM plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced VCM plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global VCM industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of VCM capacity data
- Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global VCM Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Key Highlights
- New Project Announcements
02. Global VCM Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global VCM Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity VCM Additions and Capex by Region
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced VCM Plants
03. Global VCM Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global VCM Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Global VCM Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023
- VCM Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
- VCM Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
04. Global VCM Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global VCM Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023
- Global VCM Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. VCM Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- VCM Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced VCM Projects in Asia by Country
06. VCM Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- VCM Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028
- VCM Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- VCM Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028
- VCM Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028
- VCM Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028
- VCM Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028
07. Appendix
