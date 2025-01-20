Evome Medical Technologies Grants Restricted Stock Units to New Chief Operating Officer

SHIRLEY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: EVMT) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,000,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to William Garbarini in connection with his appointment as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 22, 2024.

The RSUs were granted under the Company’s Amended and Restated 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, will vest over a period of 24 months, and upon vesting will be settled in common shares of the Company. The RSUs and underlying common shares are ‎subject to a four ‎month and one day hold period pursuant to Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

