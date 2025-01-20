Popular Memecoin MEW Pledges $10,000 to Pasadena Humane Organization to Aid Animals Affected by California Wildfires

memecoin cat in a dogs world (MEW) inspires community action amid ongoing crisis

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The devastating California wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes, consumed over 40,000 acres of land, and claimed numerous lives, leaving communities reeling from the destruction. Beyond the human toll, pets, wildlife, and livestock are also bearing the brunt of the crisis, with many animals left burned, injured, or displaced.

In response, popular memecoin cat in a dogs world (MEW) has pledged a $10,000 donation to the Pasadena Humane Organization to support their emergency efforts. The organization is providing critical care for animals affected by the wildfires, including medical treatment, shelter, and rehabilitation for those in need.

Pasadena Humane has been on the front lines, treating burned wildlife, reuniting lost pets with their families, and offering safe spaces for animals that can no longer return to their homes. As the wildfires continue, the demand for their services has surged, stretching resources to their limits.

MEW’s contribution will directly support these lifesaving efforts, funding emergency medical treatments, shelter operations, and long-term rehabilitation programs. The MEW community is also calling on other memecoins, projects and individuals to contribute to this vital cause via the Pasadena Humane Organization’s donation page .

This act of giving also serves as a call to the Web3 community, particularly projects inspired by cats, dogs, and other animals, to come together in support of shared values and the greater good.

cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a Solana-based memecoin with a global community of over 200,000 holders. Launched in March 2024, MEW became the first major cat-themed token and reached a peak market cap of over $1 billion. Through initiatives in entertainment, gaming, and lifestyle — MEW continues to unite its community through creativity and collaboration.

