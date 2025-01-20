Beaverton Foods Welcomes Juan Gluth as Head of Sales

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beaverton Foods, a leader in premium condiments for nearly a century, is excited to announce the appointment of Juan Gluth as Head of Sales. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the food and beverage industry, Gluth brings a wealth of expertise in driving revenue growth, brand development, and market expansion.

Most recently, Gluth served as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of NextFoods, Inc., where he led the organization to reach significant milestones, including the expansion of the GoodBelly brand across all channels of trade and international, leading innovation to meet the evolving needs of the consumer, and delivering historical high company sales results. His tenure at NextFoods exemplifies his strategic vision, operational excellence, and ability to build high-performing teams.

Prior to NextFoods, Gluth held leadership roles at Warner Bros, WhiteWave Foods, and Danone, where he consistently delivered exceptional results across sales, marketing, and P&L management. His career is marked by achievements in multichannel distribution, mergers and acquisitions, and operations management, making him uniquely suited to drive Beaverton Foods' growth and strengthen its market position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juan to the Beaverton Foods family,” said Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods. “His successful track record, combined with his passion for innovation and strategic leadership, will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in advancing our vision for the future.”

As Head of Sales, Gluth will lead the company’s efforts to expand distribution, enhance customer relationships, and support the continued success of Beaverton Foods’ iconic brands, including Inglehoffer, Beaver Brands, Red Duck, Pacific Farms, and Tulelake.

Gluth holds an MBA from DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, with concentrations in Marketing and Finance, and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and International Business from Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

ABOUT BEAVERTON FOODS

Founded in 1929, Beaverton Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned company in Oregon producing America’s favorite condiments. With five nationally available brands of mustard, horseradish, ketchup, tartar sauce, and other specialty sauces, Beaverton Foods is behind the beloved national brands Inglehoffer, Beaver Brands, Red Duck, Pacific Farms, and Tulelake. Availability extends nationally to restaurants, grocery stores, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as internationally across a dozen markets. Beaverton Foods’ brands are stocked in every state and 98% of U.S. grocery stores. A pioneer in food safety and packaging, and an innovator in the condiments space globally, Beaverton Foods celebrates its 96th anniversary in 2025. For more information, please visit beavertonfoods.com.

