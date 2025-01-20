SpaceM Redefines Web3: Empowering Content Creators with NFTs, Play2Earn Gaming, and Advanced Features

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome to SpaceM, where you can monetize your content by converting it into NFTs, engage in Play2Earn games, and experience seamless Crypto-Fiat integration — all in one place. SpaceM is the ultimate destination for the Web3 community.



SpaceM Node NFTs & the $SPACEM Token



The $SPACEM token serves as the foundation of the SpaceM ecosystem and is generated daily by owning SpaceM Node NFTs.

Owning a SpaceM Node NFT offers substantial benefits, including a consistent flow of $SPACEM tokens for the next 5 years and exclusive perks within the SpaceM ecosystem, such as access to VIP groups and additional privileges.

To earn money on the SpaceM platform, $SPACEM tokens will be essential, driving strong and sustained demand for the token in the long term. Due to its unique tokenomics and distribution mechanism, the $SPACEM token is extremely scarce.

How to Earn on SpaceM: https://www.spacem.ai/



1. Convert Content into NFTs

SpaceM will allow creators to transform engaging posts into NFTs and sell them directly to fans. As content gains traction through likes, shares, and interactions, its value and sales potential increase.



To create NFTs, users will need SpaceM Credits, which can be:

- Purchased with $SPACEM tokens in the future

- Earned by engaging with other content

- Gained through Play2Earn games

This approach empowers creators, especially smaller ones, to monetize content without intermediaries in a revolutionary way.



2. Play2Earn Games

Play2Earn mini games form the second part of the SpaceM ecosystem, where users can participate in events and earn SpaceM Credits. The first game on our platform is called SpaceM Bounce Pinball.



Show off your skills in this fun mini game, earn SpaceM Credits, and use them to convert content into NFTs or later cash them out by exchanging them for $SPACEM tokens 1:1 in the future.



Spend Your Earnings Instantly: SpaceM Debit Card



SpaceM Debit Cards will allow users to seamlessly manage their earnings. Benefits include:



- Spending earnings in the real world

- Buying crypto with EUR and receiving it directly in your wallet

- Selling crypto with fast bank transfers

- Access to a virtual IBAN



The Value Behind $SPACEM: Scarcity, Utility, and Growth



Limited Availability:

Before launch, $SPACEM could only be obtained through SpaceM Nodes, ensuring scarcity.



Strong Utility:

$SPACEM is essential to the platform, driving consistent demand with the user growth.



Buyback & Burn Mechanism:

10% of the revenue from SpaceM #Nodes sales will be dedicated to buybacks. We’ve been building up the buyback capital for the last 2 months.



Additional Earning Opportunity: Staking



Users can stake their $SPACEM tokens to earn significant APY, offering another path to financial freedom. With SpaceM Nodes generating tokens daily, staking becomes a valuable option for long-term growth.

