Muddy Waters Report Triggers Lawsuit Against FTAI Aviation (FTAI) – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) and certain of its executives, alleging securities fraud. The complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York, seeks to recover losses for investors who purchased FTAI securities between July 23, 2024, and January 15, 2025.

Class Period: July 23, 2024 – Jan. 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 18, 2025

The FTAI Securities Litigation

The lawsuit alleges that throughout this period, FTAI made materially false and misleading statements to investors regarding its financial performance. Specifically, the complaint accuses the company of:

Misrepresenting Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) revenue: FTAI allegedly reported one-time engine sales as MRO revenue, despite only performing limited repair and maintenance work on the engines sold.



FTAI allegedly reported one-time engine sales as MRO revenue, despite only performing limited repair and maintenance work on the engines sold. Inflating sales figures: The company is accused of deceptively counting each whole engine sale as three separate module sales, artificially boosting sales volumes and creating a misleading impression of strong customer demand.



The company is accused of deceptively counting each whole engine sale as three separate module sales, artificially boosting sales volumes and creating a misleading impression of strong customer demand. Misleadingly lowering costs: FTAI allegedly depreciates engines that are not on lease, which artificially inflates its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).



These alleged misrepresentations were brought to light on January 15, 2025, when the prominent short-selling firm Muddy Waters Research published a scathing report. The report accused FTAI of "materially manipulating its financials" through various accounting maneuvers, including those outlined above.

Following the release of the Muddy Waters Report, FTAI's stock price plummeted by 24.3%, losing $37.21 per share on unusually heavy trading volume.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors who suffered financial harm due to FTAI's alleged fraudulent conduct.

Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is currently investigating the complaint’s allegations. “The Muddy Waters report raises serious concerns about the company’s accounting practices and whether investors were provided with a true and accurate picture of FTAI's financial performance,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

