Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ("Zeta Global " or the "Company") (NYSE: ZETA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 27, 2024 and November 13, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Zeta Global investors have until January 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 13, 2024, Culper Research released a report alleging that Zeta has been engaging in deceptive data collection practices. The publication claims that Zeta created a network of misleading websites, referred to as "consent farms," designed to trick a large number of consumers each month. The report suggests that these websites mislead users into providing their personal information to Zeta through false promises, offering non-existent rewards such as job offers and financial incentives as enticements.

