Pozalabs Unveils Immersive 3D Audio Experience with aespa powered by Eclipsa Audio at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence music startup Pozalabs is participating in the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 from January 7 to January 10, 2025, showcasing spatial audio remastered content of the popular K-pop girl group aespa.

This project with aespa, produced in collaboration with Samsung Electronics, Google, and SM Entertainment, utilizes the three-dimensional (3D) audio technology Eclipsa Audio to offer a unique and immersive sound experience.

The content by Pozalabs at CES 2025 includes music videos and concert footage of aespa's "Whiplash," "Supernova," and "Armageddon." Attendees can experience the immersive audio model and formats (IAMF) 3D audio technology on-site, enjoying spatial sound that adds a new dimension to aespa’s existing content. This is a step forward in Pozalabs' goal to improve the music industry through AI-powered solutions.

Taehyun Kim, Pozalabs' chief strategy officer (CSO), commented on the project: "Our collaboration with Samsung Electronics, Google, and SM Entertainment for aespa's content represents a major milestone in scaling spatial audio technology to global platforms and validating its value for next-generation content. By integrating AI with immersive audio, we are opening new possibilities for artists and listeners alike." He also adds that the company confirmed the “potential for content creation using AI music and spatial audio technology through the CES project.”

Eclipsa Audio is the brand name for the IAMF technology developed by Samsung Research and Google. This creates a three-dimensional audio environment that enhances the listening experience across various devices, from high-end sound systems to everyday headphones.

Pozalabs' participation in CES 2025 is important for the 3D audio industry. With YouTube's recent announcement to introduce IAMF technology across its platform in 2025, the potential for widespread adoption of 3D audio content is significant. In response to this trend, Pozalabs is developing solutions to support creators in easily producing and utilizing 3D audio.

"The aespa project at CES 2025 is just the beginning," Taehyun Kim added. "We are committed to expanding the reach of spatial audio technology across global platforms, working closely with our partners to create new opportunities for artists and content creators."

For more information about Pozalabs and its participation in CES 2025, please visit www.pozalabs.com .

About Pozalabs

Pozalabs is an AI music generation startup based in Seoul, South Korea, founded in 2018. The company specializes in developing AI technology for music creation and production, with a mission to "Spread the joy of music with AI" and a vision to "Ignite your creativity."

Pozalabs offers an AI-powered background music generation platform and music sample creation service, utilizing proprietary music data created by its team of in-house professional composers.

The company has implemented an AI system for efficient music sample generation, combination, mixing, and mastering. Pozalabs provides music solutions to companies in various industries, including media, entertainment, IT, and gaming.

With a commitment to ethical data use and copyright compliance, Pozalabs has positioned itself as a leader in the AI music industry, continuously advancing its technology through research and partnerships with major tech and entertainment companies.

