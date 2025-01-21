Coach Dr. Tristina Anderson Launches New Book and Executive Coaching Program

Photo courtesy of Dr. Tristina Anderson

RED DEER, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Tristina Anderson, a transformational coach and author, has announced the release of her memoir "Resilience: Picking Up the Shattered Pieces and Finding Strength After an Earthquake" and the upcoming launch of her comprehensive 12-month executive coaching program named "Fearless Living: No Regrets."

In her memoir, Dr. Anderson shares her personal journey of overcoming a devastating health diagnosis while six months pregnant. The book, available on Amazon and at www.resiliencebook.ca, chronicles her path to resilience as she dealt with uncertainty and achieved significant milestones, including earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).

Building on the themes of resilience and personal growth explored in her book, Dr. Tristina Anderson has developed an executive coaching program set to launch in January 2025.

The program, "Fearless Living: No Regrets," is designed to help C-suite executives and entrepreneurs achieve what Dr. Tristina Anderson calls "full spectrum wealth," which is a holistic strategy to success encompassing health, relationships, time management, and business skills.

Dr. Tristina Anderson's coaching methodology draws from her experience in transformation studies and her journey of building a resilient life. The program is structured into eight modules, each spanning four weeks, covering topics such as authentic living, balancing success with personal fulfillment, overcoming fear, and cultivating self-love.

"My purpose is to help executives live fearlessly with no regrets," Dr. Anderson states. "This means building full spectrum wealth in all aspects of their lives, not just in their careers."

The coaching program addresses a critical need in the corporate world, where many high-level professionals struggle to maintain work-life integration. Dr. Tristina Anderson's method challenges the conventional notion of work-life balance, instead promoting a more integrated view of personal and professional life.

As Dr. Tristina Anderson prepares to launch her coaching program, she continues to impact lives through her writing and speaking engagements. For more information about Dr. Anderson's book "Resilience" and the upcoming "Fearless Living: No Regrets" coaching program, visit www.unlockyourpowerwithin.ca .

About Unlock Your Power From Within

Unlock Your Power From Within, founded by Dr. Tristina Anderson, is dedicated to empowering executives and entrepreneurs to achieve holistic success.

Through transformational coaching, workshops, and literature, the organization helps individuals unlock their full potential, fostering resilience and authentic living. Dr. Tristina Anderson's strategy combines academic rigor with practical experience, offering a refreshing perspective on personal and professional development.

The company's flagship program, "Fearless Living: No Regrets," exemplifies its commitment to helping high-achievers balance success with personal fulfillment, creating a new paradigm for leadership and life satisfaction.

Contact:

Name: Dr. Tristina Anderson

Company: Unlock Your Power From Within

Email: tristina@unlockyourpowerwithin.ca

Website: www.unlockyourpowerwithin.ca

