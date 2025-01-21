Evolve Corporation Launches Fresh Leadership Development Program

Photo Courtesy of Brigette Guerra

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Corporation debuted its advanced leadership development program this month. This distinctive initiative will transform corporate leadership by integrating mind, body, and soul completely.

Brigette Guerra founded Evolve Corporation to reshape the leadership coaching industry with its unique methodology. The company develops future and current leaders by mastering the balance between mind, body, and soul. This comprehensive system distinguishes Evolve Corporation in a competitive market, offering fresh ideas that exceed traditional corporate training programs.

Its upcoming program arrives at a time when the global leadership development coaching market is showing strong momentum. Industry reports project the market to reach $96.07 billion in 2025 and grow to $185.05 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The program will address the changing needs of Fortune 500 companies and individual leaders seeking thorough development solutions. By integrating mental acuity, physical well-being, and spiritual alignment, Evolve Corporation will establish enhanced standards in corporate leadership coaching.

Fresh Direction in Leadership Development

Brigette Guerra expressed enthusiasm about launching the company: "The company will introduce a program that transcends traditional leadership training. We tap into what makes leaders truly effective – their authentic selves. Nurturing mind, body, and soul will empower leaders to lead from genuine strength and wisdom."

The program announcement coincides with Evolve Corporation's selection for the TV show "The Blox," available through Prime Video, which features start-up companies and entrepreneurs. Brigette was also selected as a Finalist for the Entrepreneur of Impact Award , being sponsored by Daymond John, from the tv show Shark Tank.

These recognitions highlight its methodology's distinct nature and potential to transform the corporate leadership development industry. The program offers tailored coaching sessions for individual leadership styles. It teaches mindfulness and stress management to enhance decision-making. Physical wellness activities boost energy and productivity. Spiritual alignment exercises cultivate authentic leadership presence.

Diversity and Future Plans

Brigette emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in Evolve Corporation's philosophy: "The programs include comprehensive DEI programs. Diversity and inclusion form essential components of effective leadership in the 21st century."

Industry reports highlight DEI's central role in leadership development. "We continue to lay the groundwork for a powerful shift in corporate leadership development," Brigette added. "This preparation period strengthens our program, partnerships, and value delivery to future clients."

For more information about Evolve Corporation and upcoming leadership development program updates, visit https://www.evolvecorporation.com .

About Evolve Corporation

Evolve Corporation is a modern leadership and coaching company founded by Brigette Guerra, who brings 20 years of human resources experience from Fortune 500 companies, including Domino's Pizza, Burger King Corporation, Ulta Beauty, and CVS Health. The company transforms leadership development through original, complete methods that unite mind, body, and soul.

Contact Information:

Brigette Guerra

Evolve Corporation

evolvecorporation.com

info@evolvecorporation.com

Miami, FL, United States 33172

