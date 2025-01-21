Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

21st January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:20th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,179
Lowest price per share (pence):692.00
Highest price per share (pence):699.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):696.3963

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON696.39639,179692.00699.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
20 January 2025 08:00:04118699.00XLON00318965966TRLO1
20 January 2025 08:46:39240697.00XLON00318989078TRLO1
20 January 2025 08:46:4214697.00XLON00318989086TRLO1
20 January 2025 08:55:071695.00XLON00318992714TRLO1
20 January 2025 08:55:071695.00XLON00318992715TRLO1
20 January 2025 08:55:07360695.00XLON00318992716TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:00:04241694.00XLON00318995162TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:06:0450694.00XLON00318998578TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:18:0545694.00XLON00319004904TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:26:10128693.00XLON00319008217TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:32:20127693.00XLON00319010634TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:34:58124692.00XLON00319011733TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:34:58600692.00XLON00319011734TRLO1
20 January 2025 09:55:0566694.00XLON00319019734TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:01:0628696.00XLON00319022811TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:01:07125695.00XLON00319022812TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:07315699.00XLON00319023708TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:0730699.00XLON00319023709TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:07186699.00XLON00319023710TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:07384699.00XLON00319023711TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:0784699.00XLON00319023712TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:0783699.00XLON00319023713TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:07142699.00XLON00319023714TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:0737698.00XLON00319023715TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:0768698.00XLON00319023716TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:0792698.00XLON00319023717TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:36:0772698.00XLON00319023718TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:41:21255697.00XLON00319023879TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:41:2122696.00XLON00319023880TRLO1
20 January 2025 11:49:1898696.00XLON00319024035TRLO1
20 January 2025 12:00:461697.00XLON00319024222TRLO1
20 January 2025 12:35:04121696.00XLON00319024963TRLO1
20 January 2025 12:35:0441696.00XLON00319024964TRLO1
20 January 2025 13:32:0892698.00XLON00319026142TRLO1
20 January 2025 13:32:08267698.00XLON00319026143TRLO1
20 January 2025 13:32:52198697.00XLON00319026156TRLO1
20 January 2025 13:32:52106697.00XLON00319026157TRLO1
20 January 2025 13:32:5286697.00XLON00319026158TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:08:22246698.00XLON00319027277TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:08:22600698.00XLON00319027278TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:08:22163698.00XLON00319027279TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:08:2259698.00XLON00319027280TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:26:32123697.00XLON00319027884TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:26:32105698.00XLON00319027894TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:28:20105697.00XLON00319027953TRLO1
20 January 2025 14:28:2014697.00XLON00319027954TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:2497699.00XLON00319029009TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:2492699.00XLON00319029010TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:31382697.00XLON00319029015TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:318696.00XLON00319029016TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:3186696.00XLON00319029017TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:312696.00XLON00319029018TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:3110696.00XLON00319029019TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:31257696.00XLON00319029020TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:48102696.00XLON00319029025TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:48201696.00XLON00319029026TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:02:48350696.00XLON00319029027TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:33:48357695.00XLON00319030126TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:42:1372695.00XLON00319030506TRLO1
20 January 2025 15:42:13287695.00XLON00319030507TRLO1
20 January 2025 16:11:20376695.00XLON00319031911TRLO1
20 January 2025 16:11:2137695.00XLON00319031916TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970