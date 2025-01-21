21st January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 20th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,179 Lowest price per share (pence): 692.00 Highest price per share (pence): 699.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 696.3963

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 696.3963 9,179 692.00 699.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 20 January 2025 08:00:04 118 699.00 XLON 00318965966TRLO1 20 January 2025 08:46:39 240 697.00 XLON 00318989078TRLO1 20 January 2025 08:46:42 14 697.00 XLON 00318989086TRLO1 20 January 2025 08:55:07 1 695.00 XLON 00318992714TRLO1 20 January 2025 08:55:07 1 695.00 XLON 00318992715TRLO1 20 January 2025 08:55:07 360 695.00 XLON 00318992716TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:00:04 241 694.00 XLON 00318995162TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:06:04 50 694.00 XLON 00318998578TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:18:05 45 694.00 XLON 00319004904TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:26:10 128 693.00 XLON 00319008217TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:32:20 127 693.00 XLON 00319010634TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:34:58 124 692.00 XLON 00319011733TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:34:58 600 692.00 XLON 00319011734TRLO1 20 January 2025 09:55:05 66 694.00 XLON 00319019734TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:01:06 28 696.00 XLON 00319022811TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:01:07 125 695.00 XLON 00319022812TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 315 699.00 XLON 00319023708TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 30 699.00 XLON 00319023709TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 186 699.00 XLON 00319023710TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 384 699.00 XLON 00319023711TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 84 699.00 XLON 00319023712TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 83 699.00 XLON 00319023713TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 142 699.00 XLON 00319023714TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 37 698.00 XLON 00319023715TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 68 698.00 XLON 00319023716TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 92 698.00 XLON 00319023717TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:36:07 72 698.00 XLON 00319023718TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:41:21 255 697.00 XLON 00319023879TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:41:21 22 696.00 XLON 00319023880TRLO1 20 January 2025 11:49:18 98 696.00 XLON 00319024035TRLO1 20 January 2025 12:00:46 1 697.00 XLON 00319024222TRLO1 20 January 2025 12:35:04 121 696.00 XLON 00319024963TRLO1 20 January 2025 12:35:04 41 696.00 XLON 00319024964TRLO1 20 January 2025 13:32:08 92 698.00 XLON 00319026142TRLO1 20 January 2025 13:32:08 267 698.00 XLON 00319026143TRLO1 20 January 2025 13:32:52 198 697.00 XLON 00319026156TRLO1 20 January 2025 13:32:52 106 697.00 XLON 00319026157TRLO1 20 January 2025 13:32:52 86 697.00 XLON 00319026158TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:08:22 246 698.00 XLON 00319027277TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:08:22 600 698.00 XLON 00319027278TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:08:22 163 698.00 XLON 00319027279TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:08:22 59 698.00 XLON 00319027280TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:26:32 123 697.00 XLON 00319027884TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:26:32 105 698.00 XLON 00319027894TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:28:20 105 697.00 XLON 00319027953TRLO1 20 January 2025 14:28:20 14 697.00 XLON 00319027954TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:24 97 699.00 XLON 00319029009TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:24 92 699.00 XLON 00319029010TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:31 382 697.00 XLON 00319029015TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:31 8 696.00 XLON 00319029016TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:31 86 696.00 XLON 00319029017TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:31 2 696.00 XLON 00319029018TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:31 10 696.00 XLON 00319029019TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:31 257 696.00 XLON 00319029020TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:48 102 696.00 XLON 00319029025TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:48 201 696.00 XLON 00319029026TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:02:48 350 696.00 XLON 00319029027TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:33:48 357 695.00 XLON 00319030126TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:42:13 72 695.00 XLON 00319030506TRLO1 20 January 2025 15:42:13 287 695.00 XLON 00319030507TRLO1 20 January 2025 16:11:20 376 695.00 XLON 00319031911TRLO1 20 January 2025 16:11:21 37 695.00 XLON 00319031916TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970