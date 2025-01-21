Quadient Partners with ScotRail to Introduce Parcel Lockers at Stations Across Scotland

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces a partnership with ScotRail to deploy Parcel Pending by Quadient automated lockers across Scotland’s rail network. ScotRail, Scotland’s national rail operator, is enhancing its passenger experience and operational efficiency with the installation of parcel lockers in its stations.

Provided by Quadient, the state-of-the-art lockers simplify parcel delivery and collection, providing passengers with a convenient, 24/7 secure, and contactless service that seamlessly integrates into their travel routines. Quadient operates a rapidly growing network of smart lockers designed to streamline deliveries and returns for major carriers, including Royal Mail, DPD, Evri, and UPS. These lockers also provide services beyond parcels, such as hassle-free key drop-offs through Keynest.

By partnering with Quadient, ScotRail leverages innovative technology to meet growing demand for flexible and efficient parcel solutions. This initiative also supports sustainability efforts by reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional delivery methods, optimising logistics, and decreasing last-mile emissions.

Derek Murray, Advertising, Media & Contracts Manager said: “Scotland’s Railway is so much more than running trains from A to B. At ScotRail, we aim to support local communities, innovate with customer-focused services, and we are always looking at ways to make life easier for our customers and add value to their journey. The introduction of Quadient parcel lockers allows customers to combine their commute with the convenience of parcel collection and drop-off, saving time and reducing the hassle. This partnership strengthens our offering as a modern, customer-centric rail service.”

“ScotRail plays a vital role in connecting people and places across Scotland,” said Katia Bourgeais Crémel, EVP Lockers Automation Europe at Quadient. “Our lockers provide an invaluable link between carriers, retailers, and consumers, fostering a seamless and flexible approach to parcel logistics. We proudly contribute to ScotRail’s commitment to serving Scotland’s communities while promoting sustainable practices.”

Quadient is growing its locker network in major regions, including the United States, Japan, and Europe. With over 25,000 lockers already in operation globally, the Company is on track to achieve its ambitious target of deploying 40,000 units worldwide by 2030. Learn more at parcelpending.com/en-gb .

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About ScotRail

ScotRail is the national rail operator in Scotland, providing essential train services that connect communities, cities, and regions across the country. With a network spanning more than 350 stations, ScotRail plays a vital role in supporting Scotland’s economy, tourism, and daily commutes. Committed to delivering a safe, reliable, and a low-carbon alternative to road transport, ScotRail is focused on improving its customers’ experience through innovation, investment in rail services, and enhancing station facilities.

