Stick Packaging Market to surpass USD 770.2 million by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stick Packaging Market was valued at USD 467.4 million in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 770.2 million by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is largely fueled by consumer preferences for convenience, portability, and precise portion control, particularly across sectors such as food, beverages, and health supplements. With a rising focus on health, demand is increasing for single-serve packaging that offers vitamins, supplements, and functional foods in measured portions, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking easy-to-use products that support well-being.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12228





In terms of materials, the stick packaging market is categorized into biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polyethylene (PE), paper, metalized films, and others. Among these, the BOPP segment is expected to experience 6% growth throughout the forecast period. BOPP stands out due to its strength, flexibility, and transparency, making it an ideal choice for packaging in the food, beverage, and personal care industries. Its barrier properties help maintain product freshness and extend shelf life, which is essential for items like snacks, powdered drinks, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, BOPP’s lightweight and durable characteristics help reduce shipping costs as e-commerce expands. Its excellent printability also supports high-quality branding, further increasing its attractiveness within the packaging industry.



The stick packaging market is further segmented by end-use industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics, among others. The food and beverages sector led the market, holding 40% of the market share in 2023. This dominance is driven by consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go products available in single-serve formats, catering to busy lifestyles and the need for portion control. Items such as snacks, instant coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages are popular in stick packs. The growing interest in health-conscious eating has further boosted demand for protein powders and functional foods in compact packaging. Additionally, the sector benefits from eco-friendly innovations as consumers look for sustainable packaging options. As e-commerce expands, there is also an increasing need for compact, lightweight packaging solutions that are easy to ship and handle.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/12228

North America held a substantial share of 30% in the stick packaging market in 2023. The U.S. market is driven by consumer preferences for single-serve, portable products in the food, beverage, and health sectors. With a growing focus on environmental sustainability, consumers are urging brands to adopt eco-friendly packaging options. The rise of e-commerce further bolsters the demand for easy-to-ship packaging formats. Innovation in materials and customizable designs also plays a significant role in enhancing product appeal and differentiating brands in a competitive landscape.

This stick packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) & volume (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material

Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Paper

Metallized films

Others

Market, By End-use Industry

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care and cosmetics

Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.