Aravax Continues International Expansion with Appointment of Aled Williams as Chief Business Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precisely targeted next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of food allergy, today announces the appointment of Aled Williams as Chief Business Officer as the company continues its development into an international leader in food allergies.

Aled’s appointment follows the establishment of the Company’s UK subsidiary at the Oxford Science Park and marks another important step as it builds its international footprint. Aled’s remit will include creating partnership opportunities for the Aravax portfolio as well as evolving the platform and asset strategy.

Aled has more than 25 years’ experience in biotechnology and pharma and has held board, CEO, CBO, CCO and other senior roles at biotech companies across Europe. He is a Non-Executive Director of Destiny Pharma plc (UK) and was CEO of Enthera Pharmaceuticals (Italy), CBO of PolyNeuron Pharmaceuticals AG (Switzerland) and CCO of Therachon & VectivBio (Switzerland). His pharma experience includes Shire Pharmaceuticals, where he held a number of roles including VP, Product Strategy Head for Rare Disease GI. Prior to Shire, Aled held senior roles at Bristol Myers-Squibb, Novartis and Hoffman-La Roche.

Aled began his career in the public health field. He has a BSc in Microbiology and Biochemistry from the University of Reading and completed business studies at the University of South Wales and INSEAD.

Aled Williams, CBO of Aravax, said, “Food allergy is a rapidly growing and life-threatening problem in countries around the world and so I am hugely excited to be joining Aravax to expand its international outreach. PVX108 is designed to provide safer and more targeted treatment of peanut allergy and has the potential to be a life-changing therapy for patients and their families. I look forward to bringing my experience and network to the company and to working with its world-class management team and investors.”

Dr Pascal Hickey, CEO of Aravax, said, “Aled is a highly-respected and experienced biotech and pharma leader, and his appointment is another significant step in our Company’s development as we continue to drive forward our Phase 2 program for PVX108 in peanut allergy and build the capabilities and international platform we need to make our treatments a reality for patients.”

About Aravax

Aravax is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on revolutionising the treatment of food allergies with next-generation specific immunotherapies which are safe and convenient. Aravax applies proprietary technology and know-how to design highly targeted immunotherapies, which reset the immune system to tolerate a specific allergen without evoking allergic reactions during treatment. The lead product, PVX108, is in an international Phase 2 trial for the treatment of peanut allergy.

Founded in 2015 based on technology from Alfred Health and Monash University, Aravax is a private company headquartered in Melbourne. Its investors include leading venture and pension fund investors including Brandon Capital, Tenmile, Novartis Venture Fund, Breakthrough Victoria, Uniseed, and UniSuper.

For more information visit: www.aravax.bio

About PVX108

PVX108 is an innovative precision immunotherapy containing a mixture of synthetic peptides which are designed to precisely target the T cells which drive peanut allergy. Each peptide represents dominant T cell epitopes from major peanut allergens. PVX108 does not contain natural extracts or whole allergens and has been engineered to be incapable of triggering acute allergic reactions. It has been designed to provide a safe, convenient and long-lasting treatment with monthly dosing through essentially needle-free intradermal administration.

For further information please contact

Media – Australia

Kirrily Davis, E: kdavis@bcpvc.com M: +61 (0)401 220228

Media - International

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants E: sue.charles@charles-consultants.com M: +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner, E: Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com M: +44 (0)7956 031077