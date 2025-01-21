Meat Snacks Market Global Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Nestle, Hormel Foods, Conagra, Bridgford, Hershey, Associated British Foods, Tyson Foods, Danish Crown, Kerry

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Snacks Market, Size, Forecast 2025-2033, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Meat Snacks market is expected to reach US$ 16.57 billion by 2033 from US$ 9.56 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.30 % from 2025 to 2033

Some of the main drivers propelling the market's expansion are the advent of meat snacks in unusual tastes, the rising desire for healthier and higher-protein snack options, and their expanding availability through online retail channels.





The market for meat snacks has grown significantly in recent years due to growing customer demand for handy, high-protein, and portable snack options. Meat-based goods like jerky, sticks, and meat bars have become more popular as customers' lifestyles become busier and they look for better alternatives to typical snacks. This is especially true for fitness enthusiasts and those who are health-conscious.

These snacks appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers because they provide a substantial supply of protein, a crucial macronutrient that promotes muscle growth and general health. With alternatives to suit a range of palates, including spicy, sweet, and smoky variations, innovations in flavor, seasoning, and packaging have further increased the popularity of meat snacks. The rising demand for protein-focused diets, such as low-carb, keto, and paleo regimens, is consistent with the growing popularity of meat snacks.



One of the main causes propelling the expansion of the meat snacking market globally is the difficulty to achieve work-life balance, particularly among the working class and the emerging younger generation of consumers. For example: The number of co-working spaces has grown from 19,421 in 2020 to 41,975 in 2024, according to Statista.



Growth Drivers for the Meat Snacks Market

Growing Interest in High-Protein Snacks



Protein-rich diets are becoming more and more popular among consumers for a number of health reasons, such as weight loss, muscular growth, and long-lasting energy. A simple and portable source of high-quality protein, meat snacks like jerky appeal to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious people alike. As a result, the market prognosis for meat snacks is improving. Customers also frequently seek out high-protein snacks and classic meat products that have been reimagined with more intricate flavor combinations and formulations for a more natural product image.



Additionally, the category is being revitalized and new snacking occasions are being created by the addition of less common protein sources like turkey, seafood, and game meats as well as the expansion of product offerings like power packs, bars, and deli bites in the refrigerated section.



New Trends in Plant-Based Meat Snack Preferences



Due to ethical, environmental, and health concerns, consumers are becoming more interested in plant-based substitutes, which presents the market as a whole with significant development prospects. These snacks appeal to vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians looking for high-protein options since they provide a meat-like feel without using ingredients produced from animals. To increase their customer base and boost sales, several top producers are now launching plant-based meat.

Companies in the market are also concentrating on taking calculated steps to establish a solid presence in nations with a large vegetarian or vegan population. Over the course of the forecast period, this is anticipated to support the expansion of the meat snacks market.



Growing Need for Easy Snacking Choices



Because of their busy schedules and growing spending power, consumers are favoring more convenient snack options, which is good for the market as a whole. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the growing working population's need for ready-to-eat meal options, such as frozen meat snacks. Old Trapper was the third-best-selling traditional jerky brand in 2021, with meat snacks generating over US$ 2.16 billion in sales across convenience stores in the US, according to Convenience Store Products magazine.



Challenges in the Meat Snacks Market

Competition from Plant-Based Alternatives



The market for traditional meat snacks is under a serious competition from the growth of plant-based protein snacks and meat alternatives. Plant-based substitutes for meat-based snacks are becoming direct competitors due to their comparable convenience and health advantages, such as their high protein content and portability, as consumer demand for vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets increases.

These plant-based products appeal to people who are concerned about the environment and who shun animal products. They are frequently created from pea protein, soy, or other plant ingredients. The prospective market for traditional meat snacks is constrained by their growing availability in supermarkets, convenience stores, and internet marketplaces. This change is also indicative of a larger movement toward ethical and sustainable eating practices, which forces meat snack companies to change or risk losing customers.



Rising Raw Material Costs



An important obstacle facing the meat snack sector is the rising cost of raw materials. Profitability may be impacted by fluctuating manufacturing costs brought on by changes in the price of beef, the main ingredient. Furthermore, market volatility affects the cost of other necessary commodities including flavorings, spices, and packaging materials.

These problems can be made worse by supply chain disruptions brought on by things like international pandemics, trade restrictions, or climate change-related extreme weather events, which can result in delays or shortages. Customers pay for these growing expenses, which may reduce demand if prices rise too much. Manufacturers must look for methods to increase productivity, simplify processes, and investigate substitute materials or supply sources in order to stay competitive.



The market for meat snacks is dominated by jerky products worldwide



Jerky Products is predicted to assert dominance in the worldwide meat snacks market. This is because of their comfort, portability, and extended shelf life. Protein bars enchant athletes and busy specialists for their versatility as a quick and enjoyable snack. Moreover, the numerous flavors and textures jerky gives cater to diverse tastes, further solidifying their reputation. With a growing demand for on-the-go, protein-packed options, jerky merchandise is a go-to choice for snack fans worldwide.



It is projected that traditional meat snacks will continue to be widely available worldwide



Conventional meat snacks are projected to hold the highest proportion in the market. This is due to their installed customer base and full-size availability. Despite the upward push of alternative options, conventional meat snacks preserve enduring appeal rooted in familiarity and agreement. They provide a feel of indulgence, pleasure, comfort, and a variety of flavor picks. This entrenched market presence and non-stop innovation to meet evolving customer alternatives ensure that traditional meat snacks remain dominant in the global market landscape.



Global demand for meat snacks in supermarkets and hypermarkets is increasing



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to hold a sturdy foothold in the worldwide meat snacks market. This is owed to their convenience and massive product offerings. These retail giants offer numerous meat snack options, making them easily accessible to consumers. Moreover, their strategic part in city and suburban regions guarantees extensive availability. With the capacity to leverage economies of scale and implement sufficient advertising and marketing strategies, supermarkets and hypermarkets are poised to preserve their high market proportion in the meat snacks enterprise.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

