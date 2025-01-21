Growth Trends in the Ammonium Sulfate Industry 2025-2030: A $4.81 Billion Opportunity Led by BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo Corporation, Lanxess, and Domo Chemicals

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Sulfate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by End-use, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ammonium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. The advancement in agriculture technology would drive the demand for fertilizers, which would indirectly result in the growing demand for ammonium sulfate.







Ammonium Sulfate Market Report: Highlights

The solid end-use segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 91.7% in 2024. This growth is attributed to its effectiveness as a fertilizer, particularly in agriculture.

The fertilizers application segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.6% in 2024, primarily driven by its effectiveness as a nitrogen and sulfur source for crops.

The Asia-Pacific ammonium sulfate market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.1% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing agricultural activities and a rising demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Ammonium Sulfate Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Application Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Ammonium Sulfate Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Ammonium Sulfate Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Solid

4.1.2. Liquid

Chapter 5. Ammonium Sulfate Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Ammonium Sulfate Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Fertilizers

5.1.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.1.3. Food & Feed Additive

5.1.4. Water Treatment

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Ammonium Sulfate Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Ammonium Sulfate Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. BASF

7.4.2. Evonik

7.4.3. Sumitomo Corporation

7.4.4. Lanxess

7.4.5. Domo Chemicals

7.4.6. Arkema

7.4.7. Fibrant

7.4.8. Royal DCM

7.4.9. Novus International

7.4.10. ArcelorMittal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukihe5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment