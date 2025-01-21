Growth Trends in the Immunotherapy Drugs Industry 2025-2030, by Drug Type, Indication and Region - Revenues to Grow from $268.6 Billion in 2024 to a Projected $577.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Drug Type, Indication, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunotherapy drugs market size is estimated to reach USD 577.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The key factors contributing to the lucrative growth of the industry include increased awareness about chronic diseases including cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases, coupled with supportive government policies for drug approval. The rising adoption of targeted therapies for chronic disease treatment is expected to increase inclination toward immunotherapy drugs, thereby driving the industry during the forecast period.







Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report: Highlights

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of 76.2% in 2024. This growth is due to increased research and development in therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and supportive government initiatives.

The growth can be attributed to the high demand for biologics treatment for various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases

The cancer segment dominated the market, accounting for 91.4% of the revenue in 2024 due to the increased incidence of cancer globally and improved healthcare infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries

The North America immunotherapy market dominated the global market, with a revenue share of 49.9% in 2024

This is due to the increased adoption of immunotherapy, supportive reimbursement policies, and increased healthcare expenditure in the region

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $268.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $577.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Immunotherapy Drugs Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Immunotherapy Drugs Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Drug Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Drug Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Drug Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.5. Immunomodulator

4.6. Vaccine

Chapter 5. Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Indication Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Drug Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Cancer

5.5. Autoimmune Diseases

5.6. Infectious Diseases

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.7. Latin America

6.8. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles/Listing

7.5.1. Amgen Inc.

7.5.2. Novartis AG

7.5.3. AbbVie Inc.

7.5.4. Pfizer Inc.

7.5.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.5.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.5.7. AstraZeneca

7.5.8. GSK plc

7.5.9. Sanofi

7.5.10. Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlwnuh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment