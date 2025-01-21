Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application and Region, 2025-2030 - A $1.92 Billion Opportunity, Led by Gelita, Croda International, and Collagen Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global marine hydrolyzed collagen market size is estimated to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for organic cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverage products from the millennials from developed as well as developing countries. In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for marine-based collagen products in dietary supplements for health conditions like arthritis, osteoarthritis among older age.







The cosmetics & personal care application segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment registered noteworthy growth on account of the growing preference for collagen-based cosmetics among individuals and the rising demand for marine collagen-based biomaterials in healthcare applications as they speed up the wound healing process and aid in weight management. The product finds extensive applications in the healthcare industry. They are used in various applications in the cosmetics industry as well due to the high demand for cosmetic surgeries and wound healing treatments. Increasing consumer spending capacities, coupled with the popularity of skin surgeries, has augmented the product demand across the world.



Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Report: Highlights

In terms of revenue, the cosmetics & personal care application segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 40.2%. The growth was credited to the high demand for cosmetics products due to increased awareness levels about self-care.

The healthcare applications segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, owing to its recognized health benefits.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2024, and accounted for the lowest revenue share of 32.3%. This growth is attributed to a growing consumer preference for health and wellness products, particularly among millennials.

Key manufacturers are investing in research & development activities to produce sustainable products with an aim to minimize the impact on sea biodiversity.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

