Growth Trends in the North American Electric Vehicles Market, 2025-2030, Featuring Shares Analysis of BYD Motors, Daimler Truck, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Lucid & More

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Vehicle, and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America electric vehicles market size is anticipated to reach USD 60.53 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Favorable initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles coupled with rising crude oil prices are anticipated to drive the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs). The increasing advantages of electric vehicles over conventional vehicles such as zero fuel emission, better performance, and lower total cost of ownership are expected to contribute to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the coming years.







North America Electric Vehicles Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the PHEV segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 35% from 2025 to 2030 owing to the increasing demand for electric buses and trucks across the logistics and transportation industry

In terms of vehicle type, the PCLT segment emerged as the largest segment in 2024 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Canada is projected to register the fastest CAGR exceeding 40% from 2025 to 2030 as the government in the country is focused on advancing the programs to support electric vehicle adoption

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. North America Electric Vehicles Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. North America Electric Vehicles Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. North America Electric Vehicles Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (Units, USD Million)

4.3.1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

4.3.2. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Chapter 5. North America Electric Vehicles Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. North America Electric Vehicles Market, by Vehicle: Key Takeaways

5.2. Vehicle Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Vehicle, 2018-2030 (Units, USD Million)

5.3.1. PCLT

5.3.2. Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 6. North America Electric Vehicles Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. North America Electric Vehicles Market: Country Outlook

6.2. Country Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Country, 2018-2030 (Units, USD Million)

6.4. U.S.

6.5. Canada

6.6. Mexico

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. BYD Motors Inc.

7.4.2. Daimler Truck AG

7.4.3. Ford Motor Company

7.4.4. General Motors

7.4.5. Lucid

7.4.6. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

7.4.7. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

7.4.8. Tesla

7.4.9. Toyota Motor Corporation

7.4.10. Volkswagen Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fbzze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment