Ventilation Fans Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2030 - Andrews Sykes Group, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Delta Electronics, Fuji Electric Co, and Havells India Lead the Competition

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilation Fan Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Raw Material, Application, Deployment, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ventilation fan market size is expected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2030, registering a 6.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The rising demand from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the growth. Increasing installation in bathrooms, kitchens, dryer rooms, garages, and attics of residences is expected to drive the product demand.







The rising installation of exhaust fans recommended in schools, hotels, bars and restaurants, laundry shops, beauty and barber shops, auto repair shops, and publishing and printing shops are expected to contribute to the growth. Ventilation fans are required in paint spray booths, welding booths, and areas that require grinding and polishing booths, portable fume exhausters, and plating and coating tanks.



Brick and mortar hardware stores are the major distributors of ventilation fans. Most of these channels have a liaison with contractors, architects, and builders which enhances the total sales for these distributors. The buyers, while placing large purchase orders, are able to gain big discounts. Thus, the association is beneficial for builders and contractors as well as the retailer.



The millennial market is most majorly dependent on the e-commerce industry owing to a strong digital presence. Online retailers of ventilation fans including Lowe's, Amazon, globalindustrial.com, IndustrialFansDirect.com, The Home Depot, Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, and CANADIAN TIRE have adopted strategies such as product discounts and cashback to attract this demographic during the forecast period.



Ventilation Fan Market Report: Highlights

Axial products accounted for more than 67.6% of the global revenue share in 2024. This dominance is attributed to product efficiency in terms of power consumption.

The centrifugal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it offers first-rate energy efficiency along with allowing constant airflow.

The plastic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and lightweight properties.

The ceiling-mounted segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising demand for space-saving cooling solutions in urban environments.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Ventilation Fan Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Ventilation Fan Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Axial

5.3.2. Centrifugal

Chapter 6. Ventilation Fan Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Raw Material: Key Takeaways

6.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Raw Material, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Metal

6.3.2. Plastic

Chapter 7. Ventilation Fan Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

7.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Industrial

7.3.2. Commercial

7.3.3. Residential

Chapter 8. Ventilation Fan Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Deployment: Key Takeaways

8.2. Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Deployment, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Wall-mounted

8.3.2. Ceiling-mounted

Chapter 9. Ventilation Fan Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Ventilation Fan Market: Regional Outlook

9.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.4. Latin America

9.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10. Ventilation Fan Market: Competitive Analysis

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Participant's Overview

10.4. Financial Performance

10.5. Product Benchmarking

10.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.7. Strategy Mapping

10.8. Company Profiles

10.8.1. Andrews Sykes Group PLC

10.8.2. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

10.8.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.

10.8.4. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.8.5. Havells India Ltd.

10.8.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.8.7. Panasonic Corporation

10.8.8. Rexnord Electronic & Control Ltd.

10.8.9. Surya Roshni Ltd.

10.8.10. Systemair AB

10.8.11. Volution Group plc

10.8.12. Wonder Fibromats Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m0rrs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment