Spirulina Beverages Market and Consumer Behaviour Analysis, 2025-2030 - Prolgae Spirulina Supplies, Cyanotech Corporation, FUL Foods, Sol-Ti, and Raw Juicery Lead the Projected $61 Million Market

The global spirulina beverages market size is expected to reach USD 61 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2030. Shifting consumer preference towards more healthy, nutritious, and vegan food and beverages is expected to be a key factor for the market growth. Moreover, shifting consumers' food preferences towards vegan food products for a healthy lifestyle at the global level are expected to offer new avenues for the market over the forecast period.







Over the past few years, consumption of spirulina has increased significantly, which has opened a new opportunity for its derived beverage too. Consumers are adopting healthy beverages rather than carbonated drinks available in the market. It is one of the excellent sources of protein, and hence it is largely accepted by the people who are health conscious. In addition, this drinks holds excellent hypolipidemic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties.



North America was the largest regional market for spirulina beverages with a share of more than 33.3% in 2024 owing to high consumption of algae-based protein across major countries, including U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the vegan population in U.S. is growing significantly owing to the fact that consumption of non-vegetarian leads to the global carbon footprints. Consumers are increasingly adopting the plant-based protein source rather than meat protein to keep themselves healthy.



Spirulina Beverages Market Report: Highlights

Increasing popularity of vegan trend across the globe owing to rising carbon footprint with the consumption of food products obtained from animals, such as egg, meat, pork, and seafood. Consumers are increasingly adopting more eco-friendly food products, which can easily fulfill the daily requirement of protein and other essential nutrients

Hypermarket and supermarket was the largest segment with a share of more than 60.9% in 2024 on account of high buyer visibility of such channels among consumers. Moreover, they provide a choice of physical verification of the products before any purchase

The online retail segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of internet and smartphones across the globe opened new avenues for the e-commerce channel at the global level

The industry is at a nascent stage and very few companies have introduced products. Moreover, companies which are dealing in the spirulina powder, tablets, and extracts are entering in order to capture the industry share with their existing customer-based products.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Spirulina Beverages Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Ingredient Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Spirulina Beverages Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Spirulina Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

5.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Hypermarket & Supermarket

5.3.2. Online Retail

5.3.3. Others

Chapter 6. Spirulina Beverages Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Spirulina Beverages Market: Regional Outlook

6.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. North America

6.3.2. Europe

6.3.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.4. Central & South America

6.3.5. Middle East

Chapter 7. Spirulina Beverages Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Ingredient Benchmarking

7.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.7. Strategy Mapping

7.8. Company Profiles

7.8.1. Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

7.8.2. Cyanotech Corporation

7.8.3. FUL Foods, Inc.

7.8.4. Sol-ti, Inc.

7.8.5. RAW JUICERY INC.

7.8.6. PHYCOMANIA

7.8.7. Buried Treasure Liquid Nutrients

7.8.8. Wild Fuel

7.8.9. Bitez of Love

