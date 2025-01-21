Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Poised for Robust Growth to Reach USD 3,241.6 Million by 2035, Amid Rising Demand for Plant-Based Alternatives | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-dairy yogurt market was valued at USD 1,979.0 million in 2023, reflecting its growing appeal among consumers seeking plant-based alternatives. In 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 2,136.7 million by 2025. Over the forecast period (2025–2035), the market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.3%, culminating in a valuation of USD 3,241.6 million by 2035. This growth is underpinned by the rising adoption of sustainable food choices and a surge in health-conscious eating.

Health experts are actively promoting the benefits of cultured yogurts, such as improved digestion and weight management, further driving the demand for dairy-free alternatives. A shift in consumer eating habits has led to increased demand for innovative flavors, such as fruit-infused and tropical yogurts, making this segment particularly attractive. These advancements in product offerings are expected to fuel market growth, with plant-based yogurts playing a pivotal role in the broader expansion of vegan food categories.

The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance, coupled with the rising popularity of plant-based diets, is propelling the demand for non-dairy yogurt. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthier, cruelty-free alternatives to traditional dairy products. Moreover, the shift in consumer dietary habits has sparked demand for innovative flavors such as tropical fruits, mixed berries, and unique combinations like vanilla-coconut. This trend toward diverse flavor offerings has emerged as a key driver in attracting younger demographics and experimental consumers to the non-dairy yogurt category.

Demand Analysis of the Non-Dairy Yogurt

Growing recognition of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies among consumers is driving the demand for non-dairy yogurt.

Health-conscious consumers are drawn to the nutritional benefits of non-dairy yogurts, such as probiotics and vitamins, promoting gut health and overall well-being.

Experimentation with alternative milk sources like almond, coconut, soy, and oats cater to diverse consumer preferences and dietary requirements.



Key Trends Influencing the Non-Dairy Yogurt Market

Plant-Based Preference



The growing popularity of plant-based diets is driven by health-conscious consumers looking for alternatives to milk, which has increased the demand for non-dairy yogurts. As people are learning about the environmental consequences and ethical issues associated with animal farming, they are increasingly opting for plant-based choices to meet their dietary needs

Flavor Innovation



Non-dairy yogurt competitors are always innovating with respect to tastes and ingredients that will appeal to changing consumer preferences regarding flavors. The available options in non-dairy yogurt range from the conventional fruit taste to others like salted caramel or matcha green tea that are unique and indulgent, showing commitment towards meeting a wide range of demands.

Clean Label Movement to Drive the Demand for Non-Dairy Yogurt



With increasing consumer scrutiny of food labels and ingredients, there is a growing demand for non-dairy yogurt products with clean and transparent labeling. Consumers are seeking products made with natural and recognizable ingredients, free from artificial additives, preservatives, and unnecessary fillers, driving the demand for clean label non-dairy yogurt options.

Functional Ingredients



Non-dairy yogurt manufacturers are incorporating functional ingredients into their products to meet the demand for added health benefits beyond traditional yogurt. Ingredients like plant-based proteins, prebiotics, and superfoods such as chia seeds or acai berries are being incorporated to enhance the nutritional profile of non-dairy yogurt and appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking functional foods.

“The non-dairy yogurt market represents a confluence of health awareness, sustainability, and evolving consumer tastes. Companies that focus on flavor innovation, nutrient enhancement, and eco-friendly practices are well-positioned to succeed in this dynamic market. As veganism and plant-based lifestyles gain traction, the market is set for sustained growth, offering immense opportunities for industry stakeholders.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Health-Conscious Consumers: A growing focus on gut health, weight management, and nutrient density makes non-dairy yogurt an appealing choice for health-focused individuals. Retailers: Expanding product ranges and flavors provide retail players with opportunities to attract diverse consumer segments. Sustainability Advocates: The plant-based movement, backed by sustainable practices, resonates strongly with environmentally conscious consumers.



Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Country-wise Insights:

Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry in the United States



The non-dairy yogurt industry in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% till 2035.

The awareness of health among Americans has led to a demand for healthy natural foods, including non-dairy yogurts.

Producers cater to diverse consumers' needs by offering different types of non-dairy yogurts regarding flavors, textures, functionalities

In terms of flavors, textures, and functionality, manufacturers provide various options for non-diary yogurts aimed at pleasing different customers.



Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry in India

India’s non-dairy yogurt market is projected to witness a significant CAGR of 4.9% through 2035.

A rising disposable income has increased Indians’ spending power on premium quality and nutritious foods like non-dairy yogurt.

The United States faces a high number of lactose intolerant individuals; hence, there is a need for alternatives other than dairy based ones like yogurt, too.

There is increasing awareness about plant based alternatives due to rapid urbanization, which has increased the demand for convenient and healthy food options.

Local players are introducing innovative non-dairy yogurt options tailored to Indian taste preferences and dietary needs, like incorporating local flavors and ingredients.

Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry in China

From 2025 to 2035, China's non-dairy yogurt industry is likely to rise at significant CAGR

Authorities in different regions encourage plant-based food production and consumption to effectively boost market growth.

The awareness of issues concerning environmental sustainability and health has led to an upsurge in the use of plant-based alternatives.

In China, local manufacturers, just like in India, are coming up with non-dairy yogurt varieties customized for the Chinese taste buds and dietary needs.



Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry in Japan

Japan's non-dairy yogurt industry is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2035.

Amidst this established dairy industry, growing health-consciousness push for plant-based alternatives like non-dairy yogurt.

The country’s unparalleled focus on innovativeness has propelled Japanese manufacturers to create a wide range of unique and high standards alternatives to non-dairy yogurt.

In line with Japanese consumer preferences, non-dairy yogurt options often focus on incorporating additional health benefits and functionalities.



Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry in Germany

The German non-dairy yogurt market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2035, reflecting a balance between tradition and modern trends.

Germany’s dairy culture is strong, and consumers have already set their preferences for non-dairy yogurts.

Rising awareness about plant-based options and environmental issues are the driving force behind the increase in popularity of fruit flavored dairy free yogurts.

German consumers demand quality and sustainability, so these products offer high-quality and ethically sourced dairy-free options by makers.

German consumers prioritize taste and texture, which influences the development of non-dairy yogurt options in the market.

Leading Brands in the Non-Dairy Yogurt Market

General Mills, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Danone SA

Nestlé SA

Chobani, LLC

Forager Project, LLC

Valio Ltd.

Stonyfield Farm Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Springfield Creamery Inc.

Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Source:

As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Soy, Almond, Coconut, Oat, Rice, Pea, and Others.

By Nature Type:

This segment is further categorized into Organic, and Conventional.

By Sales Channel:

This segment is further categorized into HoReCa, Cafés, Bakeries & Patisseries, Hypermarket / Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Wholesale Stores, and Online Retail.

By Flavor:

This segment is further categorized into Flavored and Unflavored.

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into Drinkable and Spoon able.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.





Spanish Translation

El mercado mundial de yogur no lácteo se valoró en 1.979,0 millones de dólares en 2023, lo que refleja su creciente atractivo entre los consumidores que buscan alternativas de origen vegetal. En 2024, se prevé que el mercado alcance los 2.136,7 millones de dólares en 2025. Durante el período de pronóstico (2025-2035), se prevé que el mercado crezca a una sólida CAGR del 4,3%, lo que culminará en una valoración de USD 3.241,6 millones para 2035. Este crecimiento está respaldado por la creciente adopción de opciones alimentarias sostenibles y un aumento de la alimentación saludable.

Los expertos en salud están promoviendo activamente los beneficios de los yogures cultivados, como una mejor digestión y control de peso, lo que impulsa aún más la demanda de alternativas sin lácteos. Un cambio en los hábitos alimenticios de los consumidores ha llevado a una mayor demanda de sabores innovadores, como yogures tropicales y con infusión de frutas, lo que hace que este segmento sea particularmente atractivo. Se espera que estos avances en la oferta de productos impulsen el crecimiento del mercado, y que los yogures de origen vegetal desempeñen un papel fundamental en la expansión más amplia de las categorías de alimentos veganos.

La creciente prevalencia de la intolerancia a la lactosa, junto con la creciente popularidad de las dietas basadas en plantas, está impulsando la demanda de yogur no lácteo. Los consumidores optan cada vez más por alternativas más saludables y libres de crueldad animal a los productos lácteos tradicionales. Además, el cambio en los hábitos dietéticos de los consumidores ha provocado la demanda de sabores innovadores como frutas tropicales, bayas mixtas y combinaciones únicas como vainilla y coco. Esta tendencia hacia ofertas de sabores diversos se ha convertido en un factor clave para atraer a los grupos demográficos más jóvenes y a los consumidores experimentales a la categoría de yogur no lácteo.

Análisis Competitivo

El panorama competitivo del mercado del yogur no lácteo se caracteriza por la innovación de productos y las colaboraciones estratégicas. Los principales actores, incluidos Danone SA, Nestlé SA y Chobani, LLC, están ampliando continuamente sus carteras de productos para satisfacer las demandas cambiantes de los consumidores. Además del yogur, las empresas están introduciendo productos complementarios de origen vegetal, como el ghee vegano y la carne de origen vegetal, para atender a la creciente población vegana y flexitariana.

Las alianzas estratégicas con minoristas, el aumento de las inversiones en investigación y desarrollo y la incorporación de tecnologías de producción avanzadas están fortaleciendo la presencia en el mercado de las marcas líderes. Se espera que estos esfuerzos solidifiquen sus posiciones en el mercado y mejoren la rentabilidad en los próximos años.

Desarrollos recientes

Innovaciones de productos: Las empresas están lanzando una amplia gama de yogures no lácteos con sabor a frutas y enriquecidos con probióticos para satisfacer la demanda de alimentos funcionales.

Las empresas están lanzando una amplia gama de yogures no lácteos con sabor a frutas y enriquecidos con probióticos para satisfacer la demanda de alimentos funcionales. Iniciativas de sostenibilidad: Las marcas están adoptando prácticas de envasado y abastecimiento ecológicas para alinearse con las preferencias de los consumidores en materia de sostenibilidad.

Las marcas están adoptando prácticas de envasado y abastecimiento ecológicas para alinearse con las preferencias de los consumidores en materia de sostenibilidad. Expansión del mercado: Las empresas líderes se están enfocando en ingresar a mercados sin explotar en Asia-Pacífico y América Latina, regiones con una adopción cada vez mayor de dietas basadas en plantas.



"El mercado del yogur no lácteo representa una confluencia de la concienciación sobre la salud, la sostenibilidad y la evolución de los gustos de los consumidores. Las empresas que se centran en la innovación de sabores, la mejora de nutrientes y las prácticas ecológicas están bien posicionadas para tener éxito en este mercado dinámico. A medida que el veganismo y los estilos de vida basados en plantas ganan terreno, el mercado está preparado para un crecimiento sostenido, lo que ofrece inmensas oportunidades para las partes interesadas de la industria", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights.

Beneficios clave para las partes interesadas

1. Consumidores conscientes de la salud: Un enfoque cada vez mayor en la salud intestinal, el control del peso y la densidad de nutrientes hace que el yogur no lácteo sea una opción atractiva para las personas centradas en la salud.

2. Minoristas: La expansión de las gamas de productos y sabores brinda a los actores minoristas oportunidades para atraer a diversos segmentos de consumidores.

3. Defensores de la sostenibilidad: El movimiento basado en plantas, respaldado por prácticas sostenibles, resuena con fuerza entre los consumidores conscientes del medio ambiente.

Perspectivas del mercado de yogur no lácteo por país:

Estados Unidos:

Estados Unidos se erige como un terreno fértil para la innovación en el sector del yogur no lácteo. Con un enfoque cada vez mayor en estilos de vida saludables, alternativas basadas en plantas y diversas preferencias dietéticas, los fabricantes introducen continuamente nuevos sabores, texturas y beneficios nutricionales. Esta innovación está impulsando el mercado, captando el interés de los consumidores veganos y no veganos.

Alemania:

En Alemania, el yogur no lácteo está experimentando un aumento de popularidad. Este crecimiento está impulsado por una mayor concienciación sobre las dietas sostenibles y basadas en plantas, junto con una fuerte demanda de opciones sin lactosa. Los consumidores alemanes están adoptando estos productos como una alternativa sabrosa y saludable al yogur lácteo tradicional.

China:

El mercado chino de yogur no lácteo está preparado para un crecimiento significativo, impulsado por la evolución de las preferencias de los consumidores y una mayor conciencia de las dietas basadas en plantas. A medida que aumentan la urbanización y los ingresos disponibles, los consumidores chinos están explorando opciones de alimentos más saludables e innovadores, lo que hace que el yogur no lácteo sea una opción atractiva. Esta tendencia presenta una oportunidad prometedora para la expansión del mercado en la región.

Marcas líderes en el mercado de yogures no lácteos

General Mills, Inc.

El Grupo Celestial Hain Inc.

Danone SA

Nestlé S.A.

Chobani, LLC

Proyecto Forager, LLC

Valio Ltda.

Granja Stonyfield Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Springfield Creamery Inc.

Otros



Segmentos clave del informe

Por fuente:

Según Source, la industria se ha clasificado en soja, almendra, coco, avena, arroz, guisantes y otros.

Por tipo de naturaleza:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en orgánico y convencional.

Por canal de venta:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en HoReCa, Cafeterías, Panaderías y Pastelerías, Hipermercados / Supermercados, Tiendas de Conveniencia, Tiendas Mayoristas y Venta Minorista en Línea.

Por sabor:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en con sabor y sin sabor.

Por formulario:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en Bebible y Apto para cucharas.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Balcanes y Bálticos, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Asia Central, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y el Pacífico, y Oriente Medio y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

