Hydrogen Station Database 1Q 2025: China Leads with the Highest Number of Hydrogen Stations Followed by Japan, with Germany Leading in Europe

This Excel-based database contains a complete list of hydrogen stations deployed globally and describes many of their attributes.

The database contains the location of the stations, their opening date, the fueling pressure, the daily fueling capacity, the storage capacity, and the vehicle types supported. In addition, the database provides information on whether the stations produce hydrogen onsite or whether the hydrogen is shipped, and on whether the hydrogen is stored in liquid or gaseous form. They also have the names of suppliers and operators of the hydrogen stations.

According to the database, more than 800 hydrogen stations have been deployed globally so far. The number of hydrogen stations is rapidly growing, and this will always be reflected in the database, which is regularly updated.

The hydrogen station deployments are the harbinger of an upcoming hydrogen economy. The deployments are helping spur the growth of hydrogen fuel cell buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles.

According to the database, the highest number of hydrogen stations have been built in China, followed by Japan. In the Asia-Pacific region, the deployments in China grew the fastest in 2021, followed by Korea.

In Europe, Germany has the most hydrogen stations, but during 2021, France deployed the highest number of these stations. There have been a limited number of hydrogen station deployments in the Middle East and Africa.

In the U.S., the only state with significant hydrogen station deployments is California. Hydrogen stations have also been deployed in Ohio and a few other states. In addition, there have been a limited number of deployments in Latin America.

