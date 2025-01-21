Growth Trends in the Natural Hair Care Products Industry, 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Hair Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by End-use, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natural hair care products market size is expected to reach USD 16.99 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030. The growing concerns related to hair issues, such as hair fall, dandruff, dull hair, and split ends, and acceptance of natural hair care products because of their naturally hydrating, protecting, and strengthening properties, have been some of the crucial factors driving the market.







Millennials who are among the prominent consumers of natural cosmetics and personal care products have been surging the demand for natural hair care products. These consumers take a holistic approach to the ingredients when it comes to choosing personal care products and opting for naturally derived ingredients.



Natural Hair Care Products Market Report: Highlights

Women dominated the market, with the largest revenue share of 71.4% in 2024. Women are increasingly seeking natural and organic hair care solutions that are free from harmful chemicals and synthetic ingredients.

The men segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness among men about the importance of using natural and organic products for hair care, leading to a rising demand for these products.

The offline channel dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Physical retail stores, such as supermarkets, health food stores, and specialty shops, provide consumers with the opportunity to physically inspect and purchase natural hair care products.

The online channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Online platforms provide a wide variety of options, detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and ratings, helping consumers make informed decisions.

Europe natural hair care products market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 38% in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

