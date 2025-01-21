Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Global Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $10.63 Billion by 2033, Driven by Surge in Autoimmune Disease Cases, & AI and Machine Learning Detection

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Global Report by Product, Types, Indication, End-Users, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to expand from US$5.70 billion in 2024 to US$10.63 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.17% between 2025 and 2033

The rising cases of autoimmune diseases, progress in diagnostic technologies, and an increased awareness of the early detection of the conditions fuel this growth. Rising demands for more precise, tailored diagnostic tests spur on the market, especially within the expanding healthcare infrastructure across different regions.





The use of autoimmune disease diagnostics has increased due to the rising prevalence of these conditions, which are often chronic and require long-term management. Early detection through these diagnostic methods helps manage symptoms, prevent complications, and improve patients' quality of life. Advanced technologies have also enabled more accurate and personalized diagnostics for autoimmune diseases.



Growth Drivers in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases



The growing incidence of autoimmune diseases is one of the major drivers for the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. With conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Type 1 diabetes being more common, there is a higher demand for accurate and early diagnostic tools. The awareness about autoimmune diseases and the better diagnostic capabilities encourage people to seek early detection, further contributing to market growth and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in healthcare settings.



Advances in diagnostic technology



Advances in technology include highly precise and automated diagnostic tests. Other improved diagnostic tools, for instance, advanced blood tests, increased sensitivity, and specificity offer higher detection and sensitivity biomarker methods. These increase earlier and more accurate detection, which is followed by a more informed treatment plan. Improvements in the speed and accuracy of detection in cases of autoimmune diseases due to inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic tools hasten the growth rate.



Rising Healthcare Awareness and Early Detection



Growing health consciousness, particularly toward earlier detection, is the greatest driving force behind the market for autoimmune disease diagnostics. A better understanding of the risks and symptoms of autoimmune diseases raises the chances of patients coming forward for diagnostic tests. The early detection of disease often translates into more effective treatment because the chances of complications would be minimal. With increasing healthcare systems focusing on preventative care and early intervention, the demand for advanced solutions for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases will increase.



Challenges in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

High Cost of Diagnostic Tests



The main challenge in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is the high price of advanced diagnostic tests. Many of the newer technologies are expensive, such as genetic and high-end blood tests. This makes them inaccessible in low-income regions, hence delaying diagnosis and treatment, especially among patients with inadequate insurance coverage or access to healthcare facilities that offer such tests, thereby hindering market growth.



Lack of Standardized Testing Methods



Another challenge in the market of autoimmune disease diagnostics is that the testing methods in various regions are not standardized. Autoimmune diseases are complex and overlapping with other diseases. So, their diagnosis becomes complicated. In the absence of universally accepted and standardized diagnostic criteria, variations in test results are common, and a delayed diagnosis can occur. Also, lack of uniformity in diagnostic procedures from different healthcare providers complicates the accurate detection and management of autoimmune diseases.



Autoimmune Therapeutic and Monitoring Equipment Market



The growth of Autoimmune Therapeutic and Monitoring Equipment Market is due to the increase in prevalence cases with autoimmune diseases that require an active management process and monitoring process. Devices include therapeutic apparatuses like infusion pumps, biologic therapies, as well as monitoring equipment such as monitors for blood pressure, in addition to diagnostic equipment in terms of tracking the course of a disease.

Drivers in the market are advancements in personalized medicine and the increasing demand for monitoring at home. Additionally, better and more precise treatments create the need for improved healthcare systems. Increasing awareness and improvement in diagnostic capabilities enhance growth in the market.



Localized Autoimmune Diseases Market



The Localized Autoimmune Diseases Market deals with autoimmune diseases mainly affecting specific organs or tissues, such as localized scleroderma or autoimmune thyroid disorders. These conditions require specific treatments involving the usage of immunosuppressants, biologics, and local interventions-corticosteroid injections, in certain cases. Market research into these diseases has further witnessed a surge owing to increases in prevalence rates, better and faster emerging targeted therapy results, and increasing knowledge levels around the presence of an auto immune condition.



Diabetes Diagnostic Tests Market



The Diabetes Diagnostics Market is the fastest growing segment in the global healthcare industry, supported by a rising prevalence of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, and the need for early detection and management. Diagnosing and managing diabetes require a number of diagnostic tools including glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and A1C testing kits. Another advancement that drives the market includes the development of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices, as well as point-of-care testing solutions. Expanding knowledge about diabetes complications and global healthcare spending also expand the market for diabetes diagnostics.



Hospitals Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market



The hospital is emerging as an autoimmune disease diagnostic market as it remains one of the major diagnostic centers of autoimmune diseases through modern diagnostic technologies. With the increase in autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, more accurate testing techniques, like blood tests, biopsy procedures, and imaging techniques, are being used in hospitals. The need for hospitals to use advanced equipment in diagnosing autoimmune diseases through specialized diagnostic equipment and well-developed health infrastructure promotes the growth of autoimmune disease diagnostics. Accurate tests for early detection further increase the chances of effective treatments, thus further propelling the market.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Bio Merieux SA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Type

6.3 By Indication

6.4 By End Users

6.5 By Country



7. Product

7.1 Therapeutic & Monitoring Equipment

7.2 Diagnostics Equipment

7.3 Drugs



8. Type

8.1 Systemic

8.2 Localized



9. Indication

9.1 Rheumatic Disease

9.2 Diabetes

9.3 Multiple Sclerosis

9.4 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

9.5 Others



10. End Users

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Diagnostics Centers

10.3 Others



11. Country

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa



12. Porter's Five Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Companies Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/567729

