Natural Fiber Composites Market Analysis and Growth Forecast, 2025-2030 - Dominated by Flexform, Procotex, TECNARO, UPM, Trex Company, Bcomp, Polyvlies Franz Beyer, and Green Dot Bioplastics

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Fiber Composites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Raw Material, Matrix, Technology, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natural fiber composites market size is estimated to reach USD 18.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2025 to 2030.

The rising awareness regarding bio-based green building materials and supportive government regulations are likely to propel growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing population has led to growing demand for residential construction as well as public infrastructure, which is expected to augment growth.



Technological advancements in manufacturing processes such as compression molding, injection molding, and extrusion are likely to have a positive impact on growth over the next eight years. Natural fibers are substituting glass and carbon fibers in the recent years due to low costs and improved sustainability. Natural fibers are available in abundance in Europe and Asia-Pacific which in turn is expected to propel demand over the next eight years.





Natural Fiber Composites Market Report: Highlights

Wood fiber composites dominated the global market in 2024, and this trend is likely to continue over the next eight years. Raw materials including flax, hemp, and kenaf are increasingly used in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient cars, which in turn is expected to propel demand. In addition, recycled cotton is also being increasingly used for automotive industry thus driving growth.

Compression molding led the market in terms of technology and is being utilized for the development of luxury car components. This technology helps in the production of lightweight components with improved properties such as deformation resistance and lamination ability.

Construction industry dominated the global market, in terms of application followed by automotive industry. Natural fiber composites are finding increased applications in industries such as sporting goods and electrical & electronics. Sporting goods are projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period and is projected to witness significant growth on account of increasing awareness regarding exercise benefits and changing consumer lifestyles.

North America natural fiber composites market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 48.6% in 2024. The presence of a vast number of market players in the region is expected to have a positive impact on growth. In Europe, supportive government regulations and presence of a vast number of automotive manufacturers are projected to accelerate the growth.

In May 2024, CUPRA integrated Bcomp's innovative natural fiber composites into the CUP Bucket seats of the Born VZ electric vehicle, achieving a 49% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to previous models

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Raw Material Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Wood

4.1.2. Cotton

4.1.3. Flax

4.1.4. Kenaf

4.1.5. Hemp

4.1.6. Others

Chapter 5. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Matrix Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Matrix Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Inorganic Compound

5.1.2. Natural Polymer

5.1.3. Synthetic Polymer

Chapter 6. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Technology Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Injection Molding

6.1.2. Compression Molding

6.1.3. Pultrusion

6.1.4. Others (Extrusion, SMC, RTM)

Chapter 7. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.1.1. Automotive

7.1.2. Electronics

7.1.3. Sporting Goods

7.1.4. Construction

7.1.5. Others

Chapter 8. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

8.1. Regional Snapshot

8.2. Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.3. North America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.6. Latin America

8.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.2.1. Company Categorization

9.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

9.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End-users

9.3. Competitive Dynamics

9.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.3.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Flexform S.p.A.

9.4.2. Procotex

9.4.3. TECNARO GMBH

9.4.4. UPM

9.4.5. Trex Company, Inc.

9.4.6. Bcomp

9.4.7. Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH

9.4.8. Green Dot Bioplastics

