Telecom Analytics Market Analysis, 2025-2030: Revenues Reached $7.07 Billion in 2024, and are Forecast to Cross $16.2 Billion by 2030

Asia-Pacific Telecom Analytics Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2025-2030, Accredited to the Increasing Investments in Advanced Technologies such as IoT and Big Data in Developing Countries

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and Region 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom analytics market size is estimated to reach USD 16.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2030. Telecom analytics offers business intelligence solutions to the evolving telecommunications sector and also aids in identifying the present situation of the company with respect to its market opposition by identifying progressive trends and predicted parameters.



Telecom Analytics Market Report: Highlights

  • The cloud segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Owing to low investment cost, scalability, and agility offered by cloud deployment model, the segment is expected to witness significant growth
  • The solution accounted for over 70.9% of the global market share in 2024, and the segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the coming years. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to continue its dominance as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period
  • The Asia-Pacific telecom analytics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, which is accredited to the increasing investments in advanced technologies such as IoT and Big Data in the developing countries including India, and China.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$7.07 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$16.21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
 2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Telecom Analytics Market Variables, Trends and Scope
 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Telecom Analytics Market: Component Estimates and Trend Analysis
4.1. Telecom Analytics Market, by Component: Key Takeaways
4.2. Component Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030
4.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3.1. Solutions
4.3.2. Services

Chapter 5. Telecom Analytics Market: Deployment Model Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1. Telecom Analytics Market, by Deployment Model: Key Takeaways
5.2. Deployment Model Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030
5.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Model, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Cloud
5.3.2. On-Premise

Chapter 6. Telecom Analytics Market: Organization Size Estimates and Trend Analysis
6.1. Telecom Analytics Market, by Organization Size: Key Takeaways
6.2. Organization Size Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030
6.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises
6.3.2. Large Enterprises

Chapter 7. Telecom Analytics Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis
7.1. Telecom Analytics Market, by Application: Key Takeaways
7.2. Application Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 and 2030
7.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3.1. Customer Management
7.3.2. Network Management
7.3.3. Risk and Compliance Management
7.3.4. Workforce Management
7.3.5. Sales and Marketing Management
7.3.6. Others

Chapter 8. Telecom Analytics Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis
8.1. Telecom Analytics Market: Regional Outlook
8.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
8.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
8.4. North America
8.5. Europe
8.6. Asia-Pacific
8.7. Latin America
8.8. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Adobe Inc.
9.4.2. Alteryx
9.4.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.
9.4.4. SAP SE
9.4.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
9.4.6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
9.4.7. IBM
9.4.8. Microsoft
9.4.9. MicroStrategy Incorporated
9.4.10. Oracle

