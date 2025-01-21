Edge AI Hardware Market Trends and Growth Challenges, 2024-2028

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Hardware Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The edge AI hardware market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.14 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rise in IoT application by various end-user industries, emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing, and increase in real-time low latency on edge devices.

The report on the edge AI hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the edge AI hardware market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for and adoption of ai products and services and rise in investments in ai startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The edge AI hardware market is segmented as below:

By Component

Memory

Processor

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the edge ai hardware market covers the following areas:

Edge AI Hardware Market sizing

Edge AI Hardware Market forecast

Edge AI Hardware Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Applied Brain Research Inc

Baidu Inc.

China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd.

Graphcore Ltd.

Horizon Robotics Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tenstorrent Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

