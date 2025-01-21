Growth Trends in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Industry, 2025-2029 - Global & Country-Level Analysis of Clinical Research, Early Phase Development, Laboratory, and Regulatory Consulting Applications

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contract research organization (CRO) market is forecasted to grow by USD 85.3 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growth of biopharmaceutical industry, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in mergers and acquisitions activities by vendors.

This report on the contract research organization (CRO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the increasing number of clinical trials as one of the prime reasons driving the contract research organization (CRO) market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in vaccines production and growing outsourcing and cost savings through use of CRO services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented as below:

By Application

Clinical research

Early phase development

Laboratory

Regulatory consulting

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Medical device companies

Academic institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

The report on the contract research organization (CRO) market covers the following areas:

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market sizing

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market forecast

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.

Also, the contract research organization (CRO) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Clinical Trial Service B.V.

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc.

Ergomed PLC

Eurofins Scientific SE

Geneticist Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd.

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Konecranes

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Linical Co. Ltd.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Novotech Health Holdings

Parexel International Corp.

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

Syneos Health Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycgo5

