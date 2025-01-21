Beta Glucan Industry Outlook 2025-2033: Poised for Multi-Million Dollar Growth Driven by Functional Foods and Wellness Trends

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beta Glucan Market Global Forecast Report by Source, Product, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Beta Glucan market is expected to grow from US$ 593.64 million in 2024 to US$ 1.14 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.60% from 2025 to 2033. The market is mainly being driven by the growing use of beta-glucan in functional foods and fortified beverages as well as growing consumer awareness of the advantages of leading a healthy lifestyle.







Expanding Sustainable Choices



The market is benefiting from consumers' growing preferences for natural, organic, and non-GMO products. Furthermore, this trend is in line with beta-glucan, which is typically taken from natural sources such oats, yeast, mushrooms, etc. In addition, prominent manufacturers are finding that non-GMO project verification (NGPV) is essential to developing clean formulations.



For instance, Kemin Industries introduced two new water-dispersible forms of its immune-supporting component, BetaVia Complete WD and BetaVia Pure WD, in January 2023. These products are used in a variety of products, including drink mixes and sachets. It is made with beta-glucan from algae, which has been clinically proven to boost immunity and guard against oxidative stress. In addition, the market is anticipated to be supported in the near future by the growing demand for easy-to-take but nutrient-dense supplements. For example, Kerry, one of the top multivitamin companies in India, unveiled a new line of fruit-flavored candies that are gluten-free and non-GMO in August 2023.



Raising Awareness of Health



Consumers are being encouraged to look for natural ways to control lifestyle diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, obesity, etc. because of their increasing prevalence. Additionally, beta-glucan is a bioactive substance that can decrease cholesterol and modulate the immune system. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) claims that beta-glucan from oats has been shown to lower blood cholesterol levels. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made a similar health claim: oat beta-glucan may lower the risk of heart disease when consumed as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. In addition, the introduction of beneficial policies by governmental entities to raise public knowledge of the advantages of consuming beta-glucan is also serving as a major growth-inducing element. The market demand for beta-glucan is being driven by the several businesses that are working to further develop it as a natural substitute for medications based on chemicals.



To boost the immune system, Solabia-Algatech Nutrition, for example, introduced BioGlena, which is made with a high beta-glucan content and proprietary fermentation technique. Additionally, the industry is being strengthened by the growing interest in using totally soluble oat beta-glucan to treat lifestyle disorders. For instance, PromOat Instant, the first oat beta-glucan that is 100% soluble in water, was released by Lantmannen Functional Foods, one of Sweden's agricultural cooperatives.



Growing Use in Skincare



Because of its ability to soothe skin and reduce inflammation, beta-glucans are becoming increasingly popular in the personal care sector. They are widely used in a variety of skin care products to promote skin health, strengthen the skin's defenses, and lessen the appearance of aging. Accordingly, they can also aid in reducing redness and irritation and preventing cell damage. Kami Parsa, a Beverly Hills oculoplastic surgeon, claims that beta-glucan works up to 20% better than hyaluronic acid. Because of its calming and restorative properties, beta-glucan is becoming more and more popular among consumers, replacing hyaluronic acid as a major growth-inducing ingredient.



For instance, Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, a plastic surgeon, founded the high-end, high-performance skincare brand ReVive, which includes the Sensitif Calming Serum, which is made with beta-glucan to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. In a similar vein, SKINICIAN produces multifunctional solutions that address several issues. It creates the TIME DELAY DAY CREAM, for instance. Furthermore, this product's beta-glucan improves skin hydration by up to 23% and softness by up to 21%.



Beta Glucan Market Overview by Region



The market for beta glucan is expanding internationally due to rising demand for goods that strengthen the immune system. Because of its health-conscious customer base, North America is the market leader, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and nutraceuticals are important industries with new prospects in developing nations. An overview of the market by region is given below:



United States Beta Glucan Market



Due to growing consumer demand for immune-boosting supplements and functional foods, the beta glucan industry in the US is growing. Because of its many health advantages, especially in the areas of cholesterol control and immune support, beta glucan is being used more and more in dietary supplements, drinks, and nutraceuticals. The market is expanding due to increased awareness of immunological health during the epidemic, as well as a growing emphasis on wellness and preventative healthcare. Regulatory clearances and robust research and development efforts also boost the industry. Big businesses are spending money on cutting-edge goods to meet the growing demand for plant-based and natural health solutions.



United Kingdom Beta Glucan Market



The market for beta glucan in the UK is expanding steadily because to rising consumer knowledge of its advantages for health and wellbeing. Beta glucan is becoming more and more popular in functional foods, drinks, and dietary supplements due in large part to its immune-boosting and cholesterol-lowering qualities. Alongside the growing trend of preventive healthcare, the market is expanding due to the demand for natural and plant-based health products. Opportunities in the industry are being further expanded by the regulatory clearance of several products based on beta glucan. Beta glucan is becoming more and more popular in mainstream health goods in the UK market as customers place a higher value on immunity and general health.



India Beta Glucan Market



Due to growing knowledge of the health benefits, including immunological support and cholesterol management, the beta glucan market in India is expanding significantly. The demand for functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements containing beta glucan is increasing due to factors like shifting lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and an increased emphasis on preventative healthcare. The market is expanding because to rising health-conscious consumers and increased demand in natural and plant-based ingredients. Furthermore, the Indian government's emphasis on wellness and health programs is opening doors for beta glucan in culinary, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical uses.



Saudi Arabia Beta Glucan Market



The market for beta glucan is expanding quickly in Saudi Arabia because to rising consumer knowledge of its health advantages, especially for heart health, immune support, and general well-being. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand, particularly from health-conscious consumers, for functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements. Strong market prospects for beta glucan products are being created by Saudi Arabia's emphasis on encouraging better lives and preventive healthcare. The use of beta glucan is also being accelerated in the food and nutraceutical industries by the burgeoning wellness movement and consumer interest in natural and plant-based products.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Beta Glucan Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Source

6.2 By Product

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Countries



7. Source

7.1 Cereal

7.2 Mushroom

7.3 Yeast

7.4 Seaweed



8. Product

8.1 Soluble

8.2 Insoluble



9. Application

9.1 Food & Beverages

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.4 Animal Feed

9.5 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis

13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Ceapro Inc.

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Key Persons

13.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.1.4 Revenue Analysis

13.2 Tate & Lyle PLC

13.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.4 Cargill Incorporated

13.5 Kerry Group PLC

13.6 Givaudan SA

13.7 Euglena Co. Ltd.

13.8 Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4518gj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment